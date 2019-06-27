Emily Bradbury from Langley competed in the tiny mite barrel race. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO Langley Little Britches rodeo big fun for participants

It was the 54th edition of the annual event for young competitors

There have may have been slightly fewer competitors, but the fun factor still pinned the needle at the 54th annual Little Britches Rodeo held on the weekend at the Langley Riders Society arena in Brookswood.

John Scotton, a member of the Langley Riders rodeo committee, estimated there were about 70 competitors on Saturday and about 80 on Sunday, down from the usual 100-plus per day.

“Attendance is down because a lot of our contestants are from up north, and times are tough [up there] with mills closing,” Scotton observed.

“I’m sure we’ll make a profit, just not as much as before,” Scotton told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: Simple memorial pays homage to founder of Langley rodeo

BC Little Britches Rodeo Association president Mike Gill explained competitors at the different Little Britches rodeos get points for taking part.

“Just for fun,” Gill stressed.

At the end of the season, the 20 kids with the most points, 10 from the junior and 10 from the senior age groups, get a banquet and prizes.

A non-profit organization, the BC Little Britches Rodeo Association along with local rodeo clubs throughout the province host rodeos throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Communities from Langley to Merritt, Falkland and Barriere to several Interior towns including Clinton, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and as far north as Prince George participate.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Justin Buhler from Pritchard, B.C. was working on his roping skills with a simulated longhorn. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Emilee Higgins from Knutsford, shows good form in the pole bending competition. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
LANGLEY HOCKEY: Giants players on the move

Just Posted

Langley school to warn students after vape juice playground incident

Five students at R.C. Garnett Elementary were checked out by doctors after handling the liquid

VIDEO: Langley farm transforms to fantasy world

Filmmakers create short film with ‘tones of Lord of the Rings, but less fantastical and more gritty’

Fatal crash likely result of a ‘medical event,’ Langley RCMP say

Woman, 77, died following low-speed single vehicle crash

Councillors seek share of Langley City casino funds for Township

The City earned more than $7 million in casino revenue last year

VIDEO Langley Little Britches rodeo big fun for participants

It was the 54th edition of the annual event for young competitors

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Man given 6.5 years in highway hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen died in head-on collision in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

White Rock #BourdainDay event raises $12,000 for youth mental-health program

Sold-out soiree to benefit Sources DiscoverY program

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Well-known Vancouver businessman’s death deemed homicide

John Leslie McIver, 78, was found in his appliances store this week

Most Read