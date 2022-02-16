VIDEO: Langley Olympians host long course competition

A week after setting a new Langley Olympians Swim Club record, Jihoon Bae was back in the water at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool to compete in the Long Course Invitational. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)

Langley Olympians Swim Club hosted their Long Course Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 12 with 26 LOSC competitors welcoming more than 240 swimmers to the Walnut Grove Community Centre.

Sienna Harder won the 200 metre and 100 metre breaststroke events, Leila Fack won the 100 metre butterfly and 50 metre freestyle, Katelyn Schroeder placed first in the 100 metre and 200 metre backstroke events, Aiden Erickson won the 400m individual medley, and Madisen Jacques won the 200 metre butterfly

“We’re happy the kids are racing again,” LOSC head coach Brian Metcalfe commented.

“We’re happy with the results.”

There was a limit of one spectator per athlete to make sure capacity limits were met, with some attendees opting to view the competition from the windows outside.

“Some pools aren’t allowing parents in at all,” Metcalfe noted.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, 27 LOSC athletes attended the Pacific Sea Wolves invitational.

George Matheos won the 200 metre butterfly, Aiden Erickson won the 100 metre freestyle, and 3.33. Leila Fack placed first in the 50 metre butterfly.

Updated results from the previous weekend, when the LOSC hosted the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East, as well as staging time trials, show two club records were broken, by Alex Velicico, who set a new club top mark in the 13-14 boys 1500 metre freestyle, and Jihoon Bae, who broke the 13-14 boys’ 50 metre butterfly record.

LOSC member George Matheos achieved his Canadian Swimming Trials qualifying tTime in the 1500 metre freestyle.

Next up for the LOSC is the divisional championships in Nanaimo Feb. 24 – 25, a prelude to the provincial championships in March.

DETAILED RESULTS:

Langley Invitational Swim Meet:

Sienna Harder (15yrs, Women’s) Swam 100% best times in all her events. She placed first in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 2:42.49 and in the 100m Breaststroke with a best time of 1:16.43. She also placed second in the 50m Breaststroke with a best time of 35.19.

Leila Fack (15yrs, Women’s) placed first in two events this weekend. She placed first in the 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:03.90 and in the 50m Freestyle with a time of 27.16. She also placed second in the 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:10.59.

Katelyn Schroeder (16yrs, Women’s) placed first in the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:03.28 and in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:17.79.

Aiden Erickson (16yrs, Men’s) Placed first in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:55.04 and placed second in the 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:00.79.

Madisen Jacques (16yrs, Women’s) placed first in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:23.76 and third in the 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:05.01.

George Matheos (17yrs, Men’s) placed second in two events. He placed second in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:58.63 and in the 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:18.58.

Macy Larson (14yrs, Women’s) placed second in the 200m Breaststroke with a best time of 2:45.42 and third in the 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:19.00.

Finn Parr (15yrs, Men’s) placed third in the 200m Freestyle with a best time of 2:03.94.

Piyush Kaul (16yrs, Men’s) placed third in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 56.78.

Swimmers Samantha Burwell, Judy Juggiah, Olivia Losacco, Gracie Maryschak, Danny Park and Keith Vermeulen all swam 100% best times.

PSW Invitational Swim meet:

George Matheos (17yrs, 14 & Over) placed first in two events. He placed first in the 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:17.78 and in the 800m Freestyle with a time of 8:40.86. He also placed second in the 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:00.54.

Aiden Erickson (16yrs, 14 & Over) placed first in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 2:24.66 and second in the 100m Backstroke with a best time of 1:01.93 and in the 100m Butterfly with a time of 2:23.33.

Leila Fack (15yrs, 14 & Over) placed first in the 50m Butterfly with a time of 27.90 and second in the 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:23.33.

John Park (17yrs, 14 & Over) placed second in the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:16.28 and third in the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:02.11.

Finn Parr (15yrs, 14 & Over) place second in the 800m Freestyle with a best time of 8:44.38.

Madisen Jacques (16yrs, 14 & Over) placed second in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:31.97.

Kalan Larson (14yrs, 14 & Over) placed second in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 5:34.83.

Sam Park (17yrs, 14 & Over) placed second in the 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:25.28.

Macey Larson (14yrs, 14 & Over) placed third in the 200m Backstroke with a best time of 2:34.11.

Swimmer Jihoon Bae swam 100% best times in all events at the PSW Swim Meet.

