Members of the Fort Langley Canoe and Kayak Club competed at the provincials in Burnaby recently. (F

Members of the Fort Langley Canoe and Kayak Club competed at the provincials in Burnaby recently. (F

VIDEO: Langley paddlers headed to nationals in Ottawa

Local athlete showings at provincials recently qualified several for higher competition

Competitors from around the province were able to gather in Burnaby to compete in the Provincial Championships and BC Cup 2, and local athletes put in a strong showing.

Fort Canoe and Kayak Club athletes took home multiple medals and several have qualified for the Nationals in Ottawa at the end of August.

Canoers and kayakers from all over the province enthusiastically competed, making up for the cancellation of Provincials and all BC Cup events last year, said club commodore Kristen Charlesworth.

The club had athletes from 11 to 80 years old participating. Athletes 15 years old and over were competing for a spot at National Championships.

Coach Aaron Rublee is extremely pleased with FCKC’s current standings, with athletes consistently performing well in their age groups.

“The effort you put in is so important,” Rublee commented. “You are always racing and bettering yourself. Our high-performance athletes have been enthusiastically training through COVID, six days a week, twice a day. Our masters group are such fantastic role models for the kids, competing and mentoring the kids. I am so happy with the commitment of all these athletes.”

Athletes headed to Ottawa for the Nationals Aug. 23 to 29

Masters: Matt Smith, Brian Kitson, Mario DeSantis

U16: Jeffrey Sun, Alex Smith, Sophie Drover, Brenna Nott, Kaleb Aubey

U17: Charlie Toth

U16 & U18: Brenna Nott, Landon McQuarrie, Abby Charlesworth

U18: Quinn Thomson

Athlete coaches and volunteers: James Dafoe, Rachel Santos, Alex Smith, Jeffrey Sun, Sophie Drover, Quinn Thomson, Charlie Toth, Abby Charlesworth, Noah Said, Liam McQuarrie, Kaleb Aubey

Fort Canoe and Kayak Club also commends the group of young coaches and athlete volunteers this year, Charlesworth said.

They have been proactively pursuing online coaching courses, in-person first aid training, and mentoring younger athletes and summer camp kids. FCKC is pleased to see motivated role models that take the initiative to help, she added.

FCKC is excited to see how well our athletes do at Nationals and can’t wait to see their successes later in life, Charlesworth said.

• READ MORE: Langley paddlers rock Regina

• READ MORE: Dragonboat team keeps powering through

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

kayaking

 

Members of the Fort Langley Canoe and Kayak Club competed at the provincials in Burnaby recently. (F

Members of the Fort Langley Canoe and Kayak Club competed at the provincials in Burnaby recently. (F

Previous story
No deal in place for Fraser Valley Bandits to return to Abbotsford Centre in 2022
Next story
VIDEO: Vanessa Mannix and Catinka 25 impress in $100,000 ATCO Cup win at Langley’s tbird on Sunday

Just Posted

Athletes from around the province competed at the provincials in Burnaby recently and several locals qualified to go to the nationals at the end of August. (Fort Langley Canoe Kayak Club/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley paddlers headed to nationals in Ottawa

Vanessa Mannix and Catinka 25 won the $100,000 ATCO Cup 1.50m at Thunderbird Show Park’s Summer Fort Classic on Sunday, Aug. 22. (Quinn Saunders/tbird)
VIDEO: Vanessa Mannix and Catinka 25 impress in $100,000 ATCO Cup win at Langley’s tbird on Sunday

After Sandie Martins-Toner, a long-time rider, sold her motorcycle and all of her gear to help pay for her son’s funeral in 2005, she did not return to riding until about about four years ago. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Bikers Against Bullying ride in Langley

A seller demonstrated a remote-controlled golf bag carrier to a prospective buyer. More than 500 bargain hunters are estimated to have taken part in the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Third Aldergrove community garage sale draws more than 500 bargain hunters