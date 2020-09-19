VIDEO: Langley players selected in pro lacrosse league entry draft

Bobby Kidd went airborne to beat Port Coquitlam Saints goaltender Calvin Hafner during a 2019 win at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Pro Lacrosse teams snapped up two Langley Thunder players during the National Lacrosse League (NLL) entry draft on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Former Jr. A Thunder standout Bobby Kidd was picked by the Saskatchewan Rush in the second round of the virtual event.

Rush, the top-ranked team in the NLL west division, used the 26th overall pick to select Kidd, who played five seasons of Junior ‘A’ with the Langley Thunder.

Kidd, a right-handed 6’ 3”, 185-pounder, who declared early for the 2020 draft, is viewed as a top-caliber athlete with offensive capabilities that he showed with 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 regular-season games with the Thunder.

A Port Moody native, Kidd spent the 2019 NCAA Div. III season with the Young Harris University Mountain Lions, where, playing long stick midfield and defence position, he earned six points and 12 caused turnovers plus a spot on the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference Second Team.

He was described as an “absolutely gifted player” by Lacrosse Insider commentator Jake Elliot.

“[Kidd] posses speed, skill, size and a pair of silky mitts,” Eliot enthused.

“Bobby is the t0tal package and will do damage in transition for years to come.”

Buffalo Bandits used their first-round, ninth overall, to select Thunder forward Brad McCulley.

A native of Victoria, the 6’1”, 200 lbs. McCulley made his WLA debut in 2019 for the Senior Langley Thunder and led the team in points (37) while finishing second in goals (20) in 18 games played.

McCulley has spent the last three seasons at Robert Morris University, where he finished sixth on the team in goals in each of the last two seasons.

In 40 career collegiate games, McCulley recorded 32 points (28+4).

It was the first virtual draft in NLL history, with live feeds viewable online inclduing NLL’s YouTube and Twitter channels, along with the league Facebook page.

All players 21 and older who have never participated in NCAA lacrosse were eligible to be selected, along with players who have either exhausted or forfeited their NCAA eligibility.

Founded in 1986, the NLL bills itself as the “longest-running and most successful professional lacrosse league,” with 14 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Fort Worth (to begin play in 2021-22), Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

Dates for the start of the 35th NLL season will be announced in the fall.



