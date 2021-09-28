VIDEO: Langley Rams blank Valley Huskers

Third in a row for B.C. Conference leader

Rams coach Cory Philpot still sees room for improvement after Langley team’s 22-0 win over Valley Huskers. (file)

After Langley Rams downed the Valley Huskers 22-0, coach Cory Philpot was happy with the win, but felt there was still room for improvement.

“Our offence is where we need to improve,” Philpot commented, following the Saturday, Sept. 25 defeat of the Huskers at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.

“We need to put the ball in the end zone.”

Not that he is at all displeased by the outcome of the defensive duel, especially considering it was accomplished by a team of mostly novice players, absent their starting quarterback who is out with injuries.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Strong start to season by Langley Rams

“We’re pretty much doing this with rookies,” Philpot observed.

Rams are still adjusting their lineup, with some new players arriving before their next game.

“Our defence is a strong team,” Philpot continued.

“We are going to be a hard team to score against.”

Colten DeJong and Dane Campbell each scored touchdowns, while Tato Ferraro-Araya and Xavier Cole accounted for two field goals apiece, plus a convert by Cole.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams hire ex-BC Lions star Cory Philpot as new head coach

Next up, the undefeated Rams host the Westshore Rebels at McLeod Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, as the six-team B.C. Football Conference season, part of the Canadian Junior Football League, continues.

FootballLangleyLangley Rams