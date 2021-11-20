VIDEO: Langley Rams down Hilltops to take CJFL semifinal

Joel Klaassen ran the ball for the Rams as Langley downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Rams downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hilltops fans waved the flag, but a late-in-the-game surge by the Rams dashed their hopes for a CJFL semifinal win as the Langley Rams downed the Saskatoon team 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rams staged a late-in-the-game comeback to down the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 in the CJFL semifinal played at McLeod Stadium Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Hilltops were leading 7-4 at the half, and 14-7 at the end of the third quarter, before the Rams tied it up with a 29-yard pass to Derek Best with 5:01 to go in the fourth, then pulled ahead with a field goal, with 2:16 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Rams’ Michael Calvert fended off a Hilltops tackler as Langley downed Saskatoon 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In a tweet shortly after the game ended, Hilltops called the Rams “a truly worthy opponent and our pick for Canadian Bowl champions based on their defence alone.”

To get to the semifinals, Rams won the Cullen Cup championship for a third straight year, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Okanagan Sun at McLeod Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 that saw the hometown team grinding out a 7-4 win in the BCFC final.

Up next, the Canadian Bowl in Ontario Dec. 4.

