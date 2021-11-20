VIDEO: Langley Rams down Hilltops to take CJFL semifinal

Langley Rams staged a late-in-the-game comeback to down the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 in the CJFL semifinal played at McLeod Stadium Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20.
Hilltops were leading 7-4 at the half, and 14-7 at the end of the third quarter, before the Rams tied it up with a 29-yard pass to Derek Best with 5:01 to go in the fourth, then pulled ahead with a field goal, with 2:16 to play in the fourth quarter.
In a tweet shortly after the game ended, Hilltops called the Rams “a truly worthy opponent and our pick for Canadian Bowl champions based on their defence alone.”
READ ALSO: Langley Rams win Cullen Cup
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rams make it four in a row
To get to the semifinals, Rams won the Cullen Cup championship for a third straight year, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Okanagan Sun at McLeod Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 that saw the hometown team grinding out a 7-4 win in the BCFC final.
Up next, the Canadian Bowl in Ontario Dec. 4.
Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.