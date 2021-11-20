VIDEO: Langley Rams down Hilltops to take CJFL semifinal

Joel Klaassen ran the ball for the Rams as Langley downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Joel Klaassen ran the ball for the Rams as Langley downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Rams downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Langley Rams downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Hilltops fans waved the flag, but a late-in-the-game surge by the Rams dashed their hopes for a CJFL semifinal win as the Langley Rams downed the Saskatoon team 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Hilltops fans waved the flag, but a late-in-the-game surge by the Rams dashed their hopes for a CJFL semifinal win as the Langley Rams downed the Saskatoon team 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rams staged a late-in-the-game comeback to down the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 in the CJFL semifinal played at McLeod Stadium Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Hilltops were leading 7-4 at the half, and 14-7 at the end of the third quarter, before the Rams tied it up with a 29-yard pass to Derek Best with 5:01 to go in the fourth, then pulled ahead with a field goal, with 2:16 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Rams’ Michael Calvert fended off a Hilltops tackler as Langley downed Saskatoon 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The Rams’ Michael Calvert fended off a Hilltops tackler as Langley downed Saskatoon 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In a tweet shortly after the game ended, Hilltops called the Rams “a truly worthy opponent and our pick for Canadian Bowl champions based on their defence alone.”

READ ALSO: Langley Rams win Cullen Cup

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rams make it four in a row

To get to the semifinals, Rams won the Cullen Cup championship for a third straight year, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Okanagan Sun at McLeod Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 that saw the hometown team grinding out a 7-4 win in the BCFC final.

Up next, the Canadian Bowl in Ontario Dec. 4.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballLangleyLangley Rams

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants downed by Everett

Just Posted

Joel Klaassen ran the ball for the Rams as Langley downed the Saskatoon Hilltops 17-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 at McLeod stadium (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Rams down Hilltops to take CJFL semifinal

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Two Langley organizations are hosting a coat drive. (Encompass Support Services Society website)
Langley coat drive shares warmth of the holiday season

The Langley Shell station at 200th and 84th was out of regular gas on Friday, Nov. 19. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Chamber president urges Langley residents to be “neighbourly” during gas rationing