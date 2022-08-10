VIDEO: Langley Rams fall to Valley Huskers

Third loss in a row for Canadian Bowl champions

Rams kicker Tato Ferreyro Araya, seen here in action against the Okanagan Sun on July 30, accounted for all seven Rams points in their Saturday, Aug. 6 game against Valley Huskers. (Rams Facebook)

Langley Rams took a tough loss to the Valley Huskers in their first road trip of the season on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Exhibition Field in Chilliwack, falling 14-7.

It was their third loss in a row for the defending Canadian Bowl champions, who have had trouble stopping teams so far and their offence has been struggling.

Rams kicker Tato Ferreyro Araya had a good game, providing all seven points for Langley.

Ferreyro Araya booted a pair of field goals from 12 and 16 yards, missed one from 39 yards that still garnered a single, as well as catching a game-high eight passes for 120 yards.

Rams outgained the Huskers offence, but the Chilliwack defence held on for the win.

Huskers’ Jaiden Claassen recorded a game high eight solo tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

Kurtis Flynn added six tackles and had a sack.

Huskers scored a pair of rushing touchdowns behind Reece Wyke and Tyran Duval. Wyke carried the ball 19 times for 117 yards and the major. Quarterback Josh Janssen completed 13 passes for 106 yards.

Early in the season, Rams are currently sixth in the standings of the seven-team B.C. Conference of the Canadian Junior Football League, with the Westshore Rebels in first.

Next up for the Rams, a trip to Kamloops and the Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Hillside Stadium.

This season, BCFC returns to a 10-game schedule (eight games were played in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season), and adds a seventh franchise, Prince George Kodiaks.

After the semifinals on Oct. 15, the Cullen Cup will be played on Oct 22.

BCFC champions will play the Ontario Football Conference (OFC) champion on Oct. 29th in the Canadian Junior Football League National semi-final game, and the Canadian Bowl National Championship game will be held November 12th.

