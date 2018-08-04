VIDEO: Langley Rams home opener a tight scrap

The Langley Rams played their first home game of the season under bright sunny skies as the fellas welcomed the Westshore Rebels on Saturday.

The first quarter ended with a 3-all tie and the Rebels up one point but the Rams came charging back. The third quarter ended with 16-10 for Langley. With just over six and a half minutes left in the final quarter, the Rebels moved ahead to make it 19-16. The score didn’t budge after that.

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Roving announcer Joe Carter kept the audience up on the latest moves at the Rams home opener on Aug. 4. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams mascot spent time with the crowd before the action on the field. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

