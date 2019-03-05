VIDEO: Langley Rivermen aim for playoff sweep

Langey Rivermen are aiming for a playoff sweep against the Chilliwack Cheifs Tuesday night at the Lodge.

They made it a 3-0 lead Monday night in their BCHL series, with Mark Gallant scoring four goals and Braedon Fleming earning the shutout as the Rivermen dominated the Chiefs 5-0.

Okay, it turns out Mark Gallant was just getting started. Make it a FOUR. GOAL. GAME. 🎩🎩🎩@LangleyRivermen extend their lead to 5-0 and are one period away from taking a stranglehold on the series vs Chilliwack. pic.twitter.com/w7tNFaPmm4 — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) March 5, 2019

Coming into the opening round of the 2019 Chevrolet BCHL Playoffs as major underdogs, the Rivermen have found a way to take down the heavily-favored Chiefs who have the best home record in the league this season.

Despite playing at home, Chilliwack could not find a way to match the physicality of Langley during the first two games.

The series-opening game brought many highs and lows for both sides, but there was only one side that could finish on top.

The Rivermen opened the scoring in the 1st with goals from Ethan Leyh and Tanner Versluis, but the Chiefs followed with three-straight goals of their own.

Versluis managed to tie it up in the 2nd but Chilliwack’s Clark Nelson took the lead back for the home side shortly after.

Heading into the 3rd period down by one, Langley threw all they had at the net but found it tough to beat goalie Daniel Chenard in the first half of the final frame.

Keeping the pressure up, the Riv finally broke through with a goal from rookie Mark Gallant with just less than five minutes to play.

With the game tied and under two minutes left in the period, Leyh fired a shot in front of the net from the corner and banked it of a Chilliwack defenders skate into the back of the net to secure the 5-4 victory.

Langley goaltender Braedon Fleming finished with 37 saves in the win.

With all of the excitement that came from the night before, game two proved to be equally as entertaining from both teams. Chilliwack’s Skyler Brind’Amour opened the scoring in the first.

Jake Livingstone and Gallant followed up their own tallies to put the Riv ahead in the opening frame. Brett Willits managed to tie it up for the Chiefs in the second.

After that, it was a goaltenders duel as Fleming and Chenard each stood tall to force the game into overtime. A back and forth overtime sent it into double overtime, where Langley finally put the dagger into the Chiefs.

Chipping in front of the net, the puck managed to reach captain Alec Capstick’s stick at the point.

He sent it over to Colten Kovich, who in turn passed it to Daneel Lategan on the side, and centered it to an open Gallant for the one-timed marker.

Fleming once again proved to be the unsung hero, making 52 saves in the 3-2 victory.

