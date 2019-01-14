VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Langley Rivermen recovered from a rough road trip with two at-home wins on Friday and Saturday at the George Preston arena.

On Friday, the Rivermen won a rematch against the Victoria Grizzlies, with a 5-2 victory over the team that currently sit in first place in the Island Division.

Trevor Ayre was a standout in the Friday game, with two goals in the second period.

On Saturday, the Rivermen defeated the last-place Cowichan Valley Capitals also make their only visit of the year to the Lodge, with a 3-2 score.

It was a satisfying recovery for the Rivermen after a rough road trip that saw them lose three in a row the previous weekend.

“It was a good bounce back,” said Rivermen head coach Bobby Henderson.

Henderson called the road trip a “rough weekend.”

“We let ourselves down a little bit,” Henderson said.

In the first of three games in three days, the Riv visited the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, Jan. 4, in a heated battle which saw the latter come out on top by a score of 6-4.

The following night, Langley visited the Nanaimo Clippers, who took home a 5-2 victory over the Riv.

To finish up the road trip, the Rivermen headed even further north to take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, with the home team winning by a score of 4-2 despite being out shot by Langley 42-19.

Up next, a game against Coquitlam at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday at 7 p.m.