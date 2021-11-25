VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win

Andrej Kovacevic pursued the puck as Langley Rivermen defeated Cowichan Capitals 4-1 before 435 fans at George Preston arena on Thursday, Nov. 18, donning retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Rivermen donned retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Rivermen donned retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times) A ceremonial puck drop with former Rivermen and Langley Chiefs player Ryan Bakken, former Hornets player (and Langley Eagles associate coach) Chris Difrancescantonio and former Thunder player Tavis Eaton doing the honours, with Cowichan captain Brett Fudger and Rivermen captain Stephen Sielsky. Players donned retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Rivermen donned retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen unveiled their retro Langley Thunder jerseys before they took the ice against the Cowichan Valley Capitals for their first “Throwback Thursday” game to celebrate 60 years of the Junior A hockey in B.C.

Langley Rivermen donned retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In Langley, over the years, teams have been known as the Langley Lords, Langley Canadians, Langley Eagles, Langley Thunder, Langley Hornets, Langley Chiefs and, currently, Langley Rivermen.

Asst. GM Thomas Koshman said the players will be wearing the jerseys again as the team marks more ‘throwback Thursdays’ by wearing the retro jerseys – and charging a retro ticket price of $5 for all seats.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Langley BCHL franchise marked their first Throwback Thursday by downing Cowichan 4-1 before 435 fans at George Preston arena.

First, there was a ceremonial puck drop with former Rivermen and Langley Chiefs player Ryan Bakken, former Hornets player (and Langley Eagles associate coach) Chris Difrancescantonio and former Thunder player Tavis Eaton doing the honours.

After a scoreless first period, Keeton Oakley scored early in the second with an assist by Ryan Upson and Tyler Schleppe.

David Jacobs replied for the Capitals, with an assist from Brett Fudger, and that would be the visitors’ only goal of the game.

Riley Wallack then scored twice for Langley in less than a minute, with assists by Owen Kim, Samuel May and Joseph Messina.

Joseph Messina and Chase Sandhu looked for an angle as Langley Rivermen defeated Cowichan Capitals 4-1 before 435 fans at George Preston arena on Thursday, Nov. 18, donning retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In the third, Tyler Schleppe made it 4-1 with the aid of Ryan Upson and Josh Wessels

Wallack and Schleppe were named first and second stars of the game.

On Sunday Nov. 21, visiting Wenatchee Wild downed Langley 5-1. Deven Nagra, with an assist from Tyler Schleppe and Keeton Oakley, had the lone Langley marker.

Next up, a Friday Nov. 26 return match with Cowichan, on their turf at Cowichan Community Centre.

Rivermen currently lead the BCHL Coastal division with Nanaimo second and Victoria third

“We’re a hard-working team,” Koshman told the Langley Advance Times, praising coach Burt Henderson for doing a great job with the players.

“The boys put on a good show. We’re pretty close to where we want to be.”

Koshman said the team has so far managed to stay active despite league schedule disruptions caused by the flooding, thanks to both Cowichan and Wenatchee coming in from Vancouver Island and Washington State.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Langley Rivermen forward Ryan Upson was named to the BCHL all-star team, part of the initial 18 skaters who will participate in the three-on-three outdoor tournament Jan. 15 in Penticton.

One skater from each team was voted onto the roster after a poll of all 18 BCHL coaches.

The remaining six spots, as well as the four goalies, will be decided through an online fan vote at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.

It will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 30.

