VIDEO: Langley Rivermen down two in series against Nanaimo Clippers

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black makes a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Clippers, still perfect in the post-season, have the edge in their series against the Langley Rivermen.

The Clippers defeated the Rivermen 3-0 in Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal finals on Saturday, April 30, at Frank Crane Arena, and lead the best-of-seven series two games to none.

Nanaimo’s goalie Cooper Black made 26 saves for his third-straight shutout, Jake Hewitt scored twice and Sean Donaldson added his league-leading 10th goal of the post-season.

Hewitt said after his goal early in the first period, the Clippers didn’t necessarily think a one-goal lead was enough, but “we’ve got to protect that while we can, so we kept protecting. We trust Coop in net so we just played our systems, shut down and it worked out for us.”

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Clippers win again, shut out Langley Rivermen in Game 1 of BCHL semifinals

Black, chosen first star for a third straight game, now has a shutout streak of more than 230 minutes and counting.

“You can’t think like he’s going to bail us out every night, but you’ve just got to stay strong in front of him and know he’ll make the saves that he has to make,” Hewitt said.

GAME ON … Game 3 and 4 are in Langley on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 3-4. Game 5, if necessary, would be back in Nanaimo on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLLangleyLangley Rivermen