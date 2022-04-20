VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lead second round of BCHL playoffs

Two wins and one loss against Alberni Valley Bulldogs so far

Langley Rivermen took a 2-0 lead in the playoff series against Alberni Valley Bulldogs on April 16 at the Weyerhaeuser Arena. (Elena Rardon/Black Press Media)

Netminder Ajeet Gundarah continues to be a standout between the pipes for the Langley Rivermen, and a big factor in their first three games against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the second round of BCHL Western Conference playoffs.

In their first match on April 15, Gundarah stopped 21 of 23 shots on the way to a 3-2 victory.

Vitaly Levyy got things started for the Rivermen with the opening goal of the game, his first of the postseason, at 9:17 into the first period.

Bulldogs tied it up shortly after on a Matthew Maltais goal and it was 1-1 after one. Tyler Schleppe scored the lone goal of the middle frame on the power play and Wallack got his fifth of the playoffs in the third to build a 3-1 Langley lead.

Brandon Buhr scored his sixth of the postseason to cut the lead to one, but Alberni could not solve Gundarah after that.

In another low-scoring, tight-checking game the next day, April 16, the Langley Rivermen got 35 saves from Gundarah and goals from Vitaly Levyy and Ryan Upson to defeat Alberni Valley 2-1 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Levyy and Alberni’s Ethan Bono exchanged goals in the first period before Upson scored the game-winner at the 12:03 mark of the middle frame.

Gundarah made a sprawling glove save late in the game off of Josh Van Unen with the Bulldogs pressing to tie the game.

That ended up being the difference and sealed the win for Langley. Gundarah named the first star of the game. Despite the loss, Alberni outshot Langley 36-19.

Game 3, in Langley on Tuesday night, April 19, saw Bulldogs get their first win in Round 2, blanking the Langley Rivermen 2-0 at George Preston.

Hobie Hedquist made 34 saves to record his first shutout of the playoffs and team captain Stephen Castagna had a goal and an assist in the win.

Brandon Buhr had the Bulldogs second goal, giving him seven through six playoff games, tying him for the league lead.

Gundarah stopped 32 pucks in the loss.

They were set to play again Wednesday April 20 at George Preston at 7:15 pm, with the next match is set for April 22 at Weyerhaeuser Arena.

