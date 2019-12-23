A goal in the first few seconds of overtime gave a 5-4 win to the Prince George Spruce Kings Sunday (Dec. 22) at George Preston arena against the Langley Rivermen. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lose in overtime to Prince George Spruce Kings

Close loss worth a point in standings

Langley earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to Prince George Spruce Kings Sunday (Dec. 22) at the George Preston arena.

Prince George forced the game into overtime with a 4-4 score, then took the win with a goal just 20 seconds into sudden death overtime.

Rivermen goals came from Devin Leduc, Brendan Budy, Tanner Versluis and Kalen Szeto.

Prince George outshot Langley 32 to 26

Langley is in third spot in the BCHL Mainland division of the BCHL, behind second-place Chilliwack Chiefs and the first-place place Coquitlam Express

The loss on home ice was the second in two days, coming after Saturday’s 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston.

On the road, things were a little better.

Friday, Dec 13, saw the Rivermen visiting a familiar foe in the Chilliwack Chiefs.

After the home side took a 2-0 lead in the second, Daniel O’Neill put the Rivermen on the board shortly after to keep them within striking distance.

As time wound down late in the third, captain Tanner Versluis tied it up with under four minutes to play, Tristan Fraser followed that up just 18 seconds later to take the lead, and Kaeden Patrick hit the empty cage to close the 4-2 victory over the rivals.

The following night saw the Riv fall 4-1 at the hands of the Surrey Eagles, but the squad regrouped and bounced back on Tuesday with a 4-1 win against the Powell River Kings.

Once again, the team relied on four different goal scorers in Fraser, Jonathan Stein, Kalen Szeto, and Devin Leduc. Kristian Lyon stopped 26 of 27 shots in the 4-1 triumph.

Next up: Friday Jan. 3 at the Lodge in a rematch with the Spruce Kings. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.


Riley Wallack chases the puck during Sunday night’s (Dec. 22) game at George Preston that saw the Langley Rivermen edged 5-4 in overtime. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Brendan Budy scored one of four Langley Rivermen goals during Sunday’s (Dec. 22) loss against the Spruce Kings. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kalen Szeto drives for the Prince George net during Sunday’s (Dec. 22) game that saw the Rivermen edged 5-4 in overtime. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Most Read