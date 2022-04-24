VIDEO: Langley Rivermen win series against Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Ethan Leyer, right, tries to get his stick on the puck in front of Langley Rivermen goalie Ajeet Gundarah in the third period of Game 5 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, April 22, 2022 in Port Alberni. (File)

Langley Rivermen defeated the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 5-2 in Game 6 to secure the final spot in Round 3 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal on Saturday, April 23 in front of close to 700 fans at the George Preston arena.

Riley Wallack potted a pair of goals, Max Dukovac had a goal and three assists and Ajeet Gundarah stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced as the .

The Bulldogs struck first when Cole Melady scored with just over six minutes to go in the first period, but that goal was quickly answered by the Rivermen when Ryan Upson scored his second of the series to make it 1-1 at the first intermission. Max Dukovac and Max Bulawka assisted.

The second period proved to be the turning point in the game as Langley got two goals from Riley Wallack, one midway through the frame and another in the final minute, to take a 3-1 lead.

Dukovac and Tannew Attew assisted on Wallack’s first goal, and Dukovac aided on the second.

Alberni would get to within one in the third period when Braden Blace beat Gundarah with a point shot on the power play, but Dukovac scored the insurance marker with less than five minutes to play with Owen Kim and Bulawka assisting, then Kim sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining. Stephen Sielsky had the assist.

The Rivermen scored on both of their power-play opportunities while the Bulldogs went one-for-two with the man advantage.

Wallack, Dukovac and Tanner Attew were named stars of the game.

Langley will now take on the Nanaimo Clippers in the Coastal Conference finals. Nanaimo will have home-ice advantage as the higher seed.

