VIDEO: Langley Rivermen wrap up year with a loss at home

Rivermen player Owen Kim rifled a shot at Clippers netminder Aiden Campbell at the George Preston arena Friday, Dec. 31. Clippers won 4-3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Township mayor Eric Woodward performed the ceremonial puck drop at the George Preston arena Friday, Dec. 31. Langley Rivermen were downed 4-3 by Nanaimo Clippers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Rivermen forward Vitaly Levyy faced off in front of the Clippers goal at the George Preston arena Friday, Dec. 31. Langley Rivermen fell 4-3 to Nanaimo Clippers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Rivermen netminder Taje Gill was named third star of the game at the George Preston arena Friday, Dec. 31. Langley Rivermen were downed 4-3 by Nanaimo Clippers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen scored first, but Nanaimo Clippers had the next four goals in a row on Saturday, Dec. 31, to close out the year before 630 fans at George Preston arena.

After Langley Township mayor Eric Woodward dropped the ceremonial first puck to open the last game of 2022, Owen Kim scored for the Rivermen at 8:27 of the first period, assisted by Dominick Rivelli and Vitaly Levyy.

Clippers’ Jake Hewitt responded less than two minutes later, followed in quick succession by Kai Daniels (on a power play) and Brody Waters to put Nanaimo ahead 3-1.

It was a penalty-filled first period, with six Rivermen cited for seven infractions, including two — checking from behind and a game misconduct — for Hayden Gelbard, while three Clippers were penalized as well.

Rivermen forward Hayden Gelbard in action at the George Preston arena Friday, Dec. 31. Langley Rivermen were downed 4-3 by Nanaimo Clippers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In the second period, Brody Waters increased the Clippers lead to 4-1 at 3:07.

Rivermen defenceman Brett Ursulak, assisted by Andrej Kovacevic and John Small made it 4-2 at 12:32.

In the third, Kovacevic, with Colton Eisner, got the Rivermen within one at 9:17, but that was as close as Langley would get.

Final score: 4-3 for the Clippers.

Rivermen netminder Taje Gill, who stopped 44 of 48 Clipper shots, was named third star of the game.

More photos from the game can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Langley is currently ranked eighth in the BCHL coastal division, Clippers are first.

Next up for the Rivermen, their first game of the New Year on Friday, Jan. 6 against second-ranked Surrey Eagles at the South Surrey arena at 7 p.m.

They are back at home Saturday, Jan 7. at George Preston to face the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

