VIDEO: Langley Rugby Club defeats UBC Rippers

Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rugby Club Men’s third-place first division team was victorious against the UBCOB Rippers (UBC Old Boys) team 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field.

The match was a back-and-forth game seeing both teams with small leads at many times during the game.

Although Langley’s kicking game wasn’t at its best, the forwards were able to retain possession of the ball and score two late trys with strong efforts led by Captain Ethan Ohlman, Preston Lahmer, and the rest of the forward pack.

Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

That same day, Langley Rugby Club was the host venue for the UBCOB Ravens Premier side as they played a hard fought game against the travelling Pacific Pride from Langford.

The Pacific Pride rugby program features the up-and-coming rugby stars of Rugby Canada in this under-23 development academy.

The youth in this game did not prevail though, as they lost a very technical match to the Ravens 33-26.

Langley Rugby chair Brian Anderson explained the Premier rugby game was enjoyed by many local and visiting fans as a result of the Vancouver Parks Board closing the Ravens home field ‘Jericho’ and many other playing fields for spring maintenance.

The Langley Rugby Club owns and maintains their own private grounds on Crush Crescent since 1987 and are excited to open their newly constructed 2nd field in September of 2023.

LRC’s second division womens team and mens third division teams both travelled to Vancouver Island on Saturday to play Nanaimo and Comox respectively. Although the weather was exceptional for the ferry ride home the scores were not in Langley’s favour for either of the matches.

Coming up, a tradition for the Langley Rugby Club, the annual Alumni Day, on Saturday, March 25, with two senior men’s games, one senior women’s game, two high school 7’s games, and three youth rugby showcase games.

“With over 2,500 athletes that have played for the Green and Gold LRC in the last 53 years, this day is always a highlight of the season for athletes, families, and friends connected with the club and the sport,” Anderson said.

Adding more excitement to the day, Langley is hosting their crosstown rivals the Surrey Beavers.

It is the final regular season game of the year and LRC could move from third to second place with a win.

Playoffs start on April 1 with the BC Rugby Finals happening on May 6.

READ ALSO: Timeline for second Langley Rugby Club field aims for opening in 2023

READ ALSO: Rugby the way it used to be: Langley club alumni remember

Langleyrugby