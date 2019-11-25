Saints star running back Kai Thomas (No. 24) suffered a leg injury during Saturday’s (Nov. 25) game against GW Graham. (file)

VIDEO: Langley Saints varsity football team makes provincial finals

LSS pulls off a nail-biter of a win

Langley Saints are going to the 2019 AA Provincial Football final after a nail-biting 33-32 victory over GW Graham on Saturday afternoon Nov. 23, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

LSS star running back Kai Thomas went online to say he was “super proud” of the team for making it this far.

“It was a tough, hard fought game, but we banded together to get the win,” Thomas said.

“This will be a week of lots of film and good practices.”

After stopping G.W. Graham on the first play of the game, the teams traded touchdowns on the next six possessions, going in to the half tied 20-20.

In the third quarter, G.W. Graham stopped LSS, then scored a touchdown before picking up an LSS fumble and scoring another touchdown, to make the score 32-20 for GW Graham by the end of the third quarter.

READ MORE: Langley Secondary Saints clinch playoff spot

READ MORE: Langley Secondary Saints storm over AAA football opposition

Saints started the fourth quarter determined to get back in the game, and they brought themselves closer to doing so, scoring their fourth rushing touchdown of the game, to make the score 32-27.

On G.W. Graham’s next possession, the LSS defence came up with an interception, pushing their rivals deep into their zone.

It was at this point that Kai suffered a lower leg injury that forced him out of the rest of the game.

Down by five midway through the fourth quarter, LSS threw only its second pass of the game for a touchdown, making the score 33-32, with LSS now having to defend a one-point lead.

In the end, a goal line stand by the defence in the last minute of the game that forced a G.W. Graham fumble with less than 10 seconds left gave LSS the final possession of the game, and the hard-earned win.

Next Saturday, Nov. 30, the AA provincial football finals go at BC Place at 4 p.m., with LSS taking on the AA number-one ranked Vernon Panthers.

A perfect hand: Langley man beats the odds in cribbage

Most Read