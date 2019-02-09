Joel Waterman of Aldergrove has signed with the Cavalry Football Club in the new Canadian Premier League. File photo

VIDEO: Langley soccer player signs with pro team

Joel Waterman from Aldergrove will play in Calgary

Midfielder Joel Waterman has been signed by the Cavalry soccer team of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in Calgary.

Waterman, from Aldergrove, was the club’s second-round draft pick.

He currently in his fifth yearat Trinity Western University and signing with Cavalry FC marks his first professional contract.

“I think that now the CPL is in place it gives players like me the opportunity to develop through the system, get a university degree and still play professional football in my own country,” Waterman said.

“The relationship is unique and now it’s my job to take full advantage of the opportunity”

Waterman started playing with Aldergrove Youth Soccer at the age of five.

He took part in provincial and national training programs while playing for a youth team, and went on to play in the British Columbia Soccer Premier League (BCSPL) where he was part of two national championship teams.

While playing soccer for the Trinity Western University Spartans, Waterman played in Premier Development League (PDL).

He had the opportunity to play a season with the Kitsap Pumas, TSS Rovers, and Foothills FC where he was part of the team that won the 2018 National Championship.

READ MORE: TWU Spartans men’s soccer team fights UBC Okanagan to a draw

Cavalry Football Club will compete as a founding CPL member in its inaugural season this year.

“He’s [Waterman] making some good history here” said Cavalry head coach and general manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

“He’s a great competitor and a versatile player that is equally comfortable playing centrally in midfield or at the back, which gives us good depth and quality in the squad. Joel is the type of player and character that can come here, develop his game and help us grow a competitive culture.”

