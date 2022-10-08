Bateman’s Isaac Lynn fights for space against the Langley Thunderbirds on Friday (Oct. 7). (Ben Lypka/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Langley Thunderbirds winning streak ended by Robert Bateman Timber Wolves

Both undefeated going into Friday game

Langley Secondary School Thunderbirds winning streak was ended by Robert Bateman Timberwolves in a battle of two of the top teams in the AA Coastal Division of the BC Secondary Schools Football Association on Friday, Oct. 7.

Up till then, the Thunderbirds had been having a great season, winning four games in a row through September, starting with a 21-7 win over Holy Cross on Sept. 9, a 16-10 victory over Vernon on Sept. 16, a 17-6 win over Argyle on Sept. 23, and a 34-2 rematch win over Holy Cross on Sept. 30.

The undefeated teams met at Bateman Field in Abbotsford, with the hometown Timberwolves leaving a stamp on the field and an exclamation mark early into the regular season with a dominant 48-0 win.

Bateman’s Micah Barker set the tone early, putting the Timberwolves on the scoreboard early on first and goal run. The previous play saw Barker gain close 20 yards off a screen pass by quarterback Nolan Watrin. Barker rushed for two more touchdowns in the first half and wide receiver Brady Doucette caught a grab for about 60 yards to put Bateman up 28-0 after two quarters.

The Timberwolves defence was strong all afternoon, including holding Langley to no points after Brody Hunter returned a kick all the way to Bateman’s six yard line late in the second quarter. After stuffing them on the goal line, the field goal attempt by Langley was no good.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Undefeated LSS Thunderbirds dominate early season

The third quarter saw Langley’s Jordan Tomica grab an interception, but again the Thunderbirds could not punch the ball into the end zone. They missed another field goal to end that drive.

Bateman then picked up offensively, with Watrin connecting with Isaac Lynn to make it 34-0 midway through the third. Watrin tossed another touchdown to Colby Johnson to move the score to 41-0 and Lynn added a late pick-six.

The Wolves collected an impressive 427 yards offence (253 passing and 174 rushing) and limited Langley to just 87 total yards offence.

Next, Langley will host North Van’s Windsor Dukes at McLeod Stadium in Langley on Friday (Oct. 14), at 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams maintain grip on final playoff berth

— with files from Ben Lypka, Black Press Media

FootballLangley

