VIDEO: Langley Trappers lose to Wolf Pack in PJHL final

North Vancouver makes it four in a row

They’ll be back.

Immediately after the North Vancouver Wolf Pack completed a four-game sweep of the Langley Trappers to take the PJHL final, the Trappers posted a message of congratulations to the victors that was also a challenge.

“Congratulations to the @northvanwolfpac on an exceptional year, from top in the regular season to a finals sweep,” the message said. “We look forward to more battles and revenge with you guys next year!”

In case you missed it, it was a Kaz Minemoto Hat trick, and goals from Fournier and Haaksma that put us over the edge on Wednesday night! #PJHLChamps #OurTime🐺 pic.twitter.com/Ewdf9CfHo0 — North Van Wolfpack (@northvanwolfpac) March 23, 2019

Wolf Pack took the fourth and final game 5-1 on the strength of a hat trick by Kaz Minemoto, and goals from Jacob Fournier and Nathan Haaksma.

Michael Guzzo scored the lone Trappers goal.

Trappers head coach and president Burt Henderson said it was a good showing by the expansion team of younger players, who started playing in 2017 as a member of the PJHL in the Harold Brittain Conference,.

“I’m sure a lot of people weren’t expecting us to get there [the finals],”Henderson said.

In the previous season, the team also surprised some by making it to the semifinals, Henderson noted.

“Maybe next year, we win it.”

In the next season, the team will be different, with as many as six players on the Trappers leaving to play Junior A hockey.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Trappers head to PJHL championship final

On Friday, March 15, the 2019 series got underway in Wolf Pack territory, with North Van blanking the Trappers 4-0 on the smaller-than-regulation size rink at the Harry Jerome Rec Centre.

Game two, on Saturday, March 16 ended with a 3-1 North Van win over the Trappers at Harry Jerome Rec Centre.

Game three, on home ice at George Preston, was the closest, ending with a 5-4 overtime win for the Trappers.

On Wednesday, March 20, the wolf pack opened up a commanding lead in the first period, scoring twice.

North Van added two more goals in the second period, widening the gap to 4-0 until Michael Guzzo scored the lone Trappers goal, unassisted, as 10:05.

In the penalty-filled third period, North Van added one more to make it 5-1.

Trappers were assessed six game misconduct penalties in the third period, one a non-fighting misconduct.

First star of the game went to North Vancouver Wolf Pack’s Kaz Minemoto, second star to Wolf Pack player Nathan Haaksma, and third star went to Langley Trappers Michael Guzzo

Goalie Kristian Lyon recorded 42 saves during the game.

North Van now goes to the provincial junior B championships next month and a shot at the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Campbell River.

