VIDEO: Langley Trappers new season off to a good start

Three wins in a row for PJHL franchise

After a COVID-19 absence from the Langley Trappers have begun a new regular season with three wins in a row. (Tonino Guzzo file/special to Langley Advance Times)

With three wins in a row, the Langley Trappers under new head coach Brad Bakken are off to a good start.

The Junior “B” Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) team opened its first game of the new regular season at home on Sept. 8 at George Preston arena, by being less than gracious hosts to the Mission City Outlaws, winning 6-2, with goals by Hayden Yahn, Jamie Hylands, Brendan O’Grady (2) , and Austin Ungurean (2).

Some good luck 👊🏻’s as the guys take the ice for warmup prior to our home opener against the Outlaws! pic.twitter.com/qQOSZaBPYd — Langley Trappers (@LangleyTrappers) September 9, 2021

It marked a return to play after a long absence by the Trappers, who had opted out of the 2020-21 COVID-compliant PJHL season in mid-February.

“We’ve really been able to have a strong start,” Bakken told the Langley Advance Times.

Unlike some teams suffering “COVID rust,” Bakken had the Trappers holding several practice sessions a week, with players used to working together.

“We had a good core group of returning players, and that’s by design,” Bakken explained.

Bakken said it has been a “challenge” to put a team together, in part because many young players have been waiting for word from Junior “A” teams, who will be making some decisions by this weekend.

“I’m expecting some phone calls Sunday and Monday,” Bakken remarked.

Following the Trappers opening game, it was the turn of the Surrey Knights, who fell 5-0 to the Trappers at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Sept. 9.

Knights fired 34 shots but couldn’t get a single one by goaltender Brodie Haylock, who recorded his first career win with a shutout.

Brodie Haylock gets the game puck for his first career PJHL win, also a shutout! Way to go, Brodie! pic.twitter.com/fa9f7wBt7o — Langley Trappers (@LangleyTrappers) September 10, 2021

Trappers forward Anthony Bosnjak got his first career hat trick. Hayden Yahn and Lleyton Shearon also scored in the Trappers cause.

On Sept. 12 in Burnaby, Trappers withstood a late-in-the-game rally by Grandview Steelers to pull out a close 3-2 win with goals from Dylan Wormald, Austin Ungurean, and Jamie Hylands.

Steelers outshot the Trappers 32-28.

Next up , Chilliwack Jets on Sunday Sept. 19 at the Sardis Sports Complex.

Next home game at George Preston arena is Sept. 22 against Port Moody Panthers at 7 p.m.

Tickets are at the door, $10 for adults, while seniors and youth are $5.

Masks are mandatory and as of Monday, Sept. 13, proof of vaccination is required.

