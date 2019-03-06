Trappers goalie Kristian Lyon faces down a Delta player Tuesday night. The Langley team won to take the lead in the semifinal 2-1. Photo courtesy Tonino Guzzo

VIDEO: Langley Trappers take lead in series against Delta

Team has two wins and one loss in the PJHL second round playoff series

Langley Trappers will return home to the Lodge at the George Preston arena Wedensday night for game number four in their best-of-seven Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) second round playoff series against the Delta Icehawks.

On Tuesday night, the Trappers took the lead, downing Icehawks 4-3 in action at the Ladner Leisure Centre to lead the series two games to one.

Trappers General Manager and associate coach Thomas Koshman praised the team for battling back from a three-goal deficit in the first 25 minutes.

“It was a good, hard-fought battle,” Koshman told the Langley Advance Times.

“Our power play and penalty kill have been doing well for us in this stretch. Everyone has come together and [they] are playing as a team, everyone knows their roles and [they] are playing them. Our goaltending has been outstanding.”

So far, playing on home ice hasn’t been an advantage for either team, beginning with the first game on Friday, March 1, at George Preston that saw the Icehawks win 4-3.

When the series moved to Delta, it was the Trappers who won, downing the Icehawks on home ice at the Ladner Leisure Centre to tie the series at 1-1.

Then came Tuesday and the 4-3 win by Trappers, again in Ladner.

Next game is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at George Preston Recreation Centre

READ MORE: Langley Trappers secure playoff seed in Pacific Junior Hockey League

It is a series that pits a newly-created team against a veteran rival with an impressive list of victories.

Langley Trappers Junior B hockey team started playing in 2017 as a member of the PJHL in the Harold Brittain Conference, becoming the 11th team in the league.

Delta Icehawks have won the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2006 and PJHL championships in 2001, 2006, 2012 and 2018.

 

Trappers Michael Guzzo tangled with a Delta rival during play Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Tonino Guzzo

