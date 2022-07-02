VIDEO: Langley U7 softball players come together to hone skills

Playing softball for BC Panthers, six-year-old Nora Heutink has made many friends in the new season.

Erin Heutink is not only a proud mother of Nora but also a proud head coach of her daughter’s North Langley-based team.

On Saturday, June 25, she was at the Alex Hope Elementary, along with other coaches, preparing for a year-end wrap-up event and practicing softball with the U7 and U9 teams.

“I am happy to be able to coach my daughter and some of the friends she made here,” said Erin.

While she might be new to coaching, Erin is not new to the sport.

“I have played a lot of softball growing up,” she said.

Standing in support, with Heutink and other coaches, was Trevor Moreno, president of North Langley Softball. Excited and relaxed to see a sunny day, Moreno said he and his team is fortunate to be able to return after two long COVID years.

On Saturday, the kids practised throwing, hitting, running around the base, and other skills.

About 130 kids participated.

The temperature, Moreno said, was better than last year.

“We were dealing with 40-something degrees last year, around the same time,” he recalled.

Thanks to the good weather, Moreno said everybody was able to enjoy the barbeque. Local businesses donated food, water, and other supplies.

“Thank you to these Langley businesses for helping out,” he concluded.

Also, in Langley, the North and South Langley fastball teams are competing in a championship, which runs from June 24 to July 3.

For more information, people can visit softball.nldiamondsports.ca

BC Panther’s Holly takes a shot at the North Langley U7/U9 year-end, wrap-up practice session. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

BC Panther’s Jessie Lee takes a shot at the North Langley U7/U9 year-end, wrap-up practice session. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)