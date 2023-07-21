VIDEO: Langley United hosts BC Boys soccer chamoionships

On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More than 1,000 players and 40 teams from around the province came to Langley to compete for the B.C. Soccer Youth Provincials championships which ran over four days from Thursday July 13 to Sunday, July 17.

Hosted by Langley United Soccer Association, the event saw three LUSA teams walk away with medals; one silver by the U13 team, and two bronze won by the U17 and U18 teams.

In addition to playing on the Willoughby and Yorkson Park turf fields, LUSA president Mike Thomson said many of the visiting young players were thrilled to be able to compete in the new Vancouver FC stadium.

“We tried to schedule every team so they would play [at least one game] in the stadium,” Thomson said.

Thomson said the non-profit club was grateful to Langley Township council and mayor Eric Woodward for making the event possible by donating the facilities.

More photos from the event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys soccerLangley

Previous story
Bandits back home in Langley, looking to snap losing streak

Just Posted

Bikers rolled through Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Hells Angels roll through Mission and Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

On Saturday, July 15, Langley United U16 defeated Abbotsford 3-1 Saturday at the BC Boy’s soccer championships, which drew more than 1,000 players and more than 40 teams from around the province over four days. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley United hosts BC Boys soccer chamoionships

Nick Ward went in for a lay-up in a game where Rattlers took down the Vancouver Bandits in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, 103-82. (Derek Elvin, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits back home in Langley, looking to snap losing streak

Fast draw event at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
That’s a wrap: another succesful Aldergrove Fair