Chelsey Hanneson, LUSA assistant technical director, hosted the 2020 awards, held online (video image)

VIDEO: Langley United Soccer Association holds virtual awards night

Teams and individuals recognized for achievements

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the annual Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA) awards went virtual.

Hosted by Chelsey Hanneson, LUSA assistant technical director, the awards recognized teams and individuals for outstanding achievement, beginning with the Justin Priebe Sportsmanship Award, given to the Di Lorenzo U14 Div 1 team for demonstrating a positive attitude and sportsmanship.

“Congratulations , you finished top in your division this year, and it’s a very well-earned award,” Hanneson commented, before going on to present the other awards of the evening (listed below).

“Annie Doremy Flowerdew” Sportsmanship award to Rougeau U17 Boys Div 2;

President’s Trophy “Outstanding Boys Team” to Schasny U15 Div 3;

President’s Trophy “Outstanding Girls Team to Skelton U14 Div 2;

President’s Trophy “Outstanding Adult Team” to Dynamo Div 2;

The Technical Department LUSA All Star 11 Female Team included, Braea Nill (U13), Erika Di Lorenzo (U14), Ava Craig (U14), Megan Traversy (U15), Ava Wells (U15), Olivia Harrison (U15), Trinity Prodanuk (U16), Lauryn Falk (U16), Harmony Pack (U16), Debra Lauszus (U16), and Taya Dougherty (U17).

Technical Department LUSA All Star 11 Male Team incldued Jackson Mckinney (U14), Zachery Amschl (U16), Santiago Doi (U16), Spencer Lawman (U16), Mateo Marziale (U16), Connor Kahle (U16), Owen Galick (U17), Chris Jung (U17), Gabriel Whittaker (U17), Jake Honey (U18) and Emil Stein (U18).

READ ALSO: Back to the pitch; soccer play resumes in Langley

Most Promising Youth Referee went to Elijah Oamen, and Most Promising Grassroots Referee went to to Cassandra Hoytema.

Senior Player of the Year was Brody Thomas, and the Under 21 Player of the year was Htoo Htoo Eh.

LUSA’s Technical Departments Grassroots Coach of the Year was shared by “dynamic duo” Melanie Mele and Lisa Ellis.

David Rayner Memorial Trophy went to Gabriel Whittaker and Taya Dougherty.

The Jonathan Filer Memorial Most Promising Goalkeeper Award went to Mateo Marziale and Ava Craig, while the Janice Sheuerman Volunteer Recognition Award went to Candice Wagar.

The Wanda Massie “Most Inspirational” Coach went to Kim Rougeau, and the Janice Sheuerman Top LUSA Coach went to Craig Jones.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: How a Langley soccer player overcame serious injury to play for the University of Michigan

Robbie King Memorial Trophy was shared by Jordyn Briggs and Owen Galick, the Chad Seebach Memorial Trophy went to Emil Stein and Rylea Keen, and the Paul Gademan Memorial Trophy was awarded to Owen Galick and Olivia McCallum.

LUSA’s Technical Director’s Award of Merit went to Andy Singh.

Senior Coach of the Year was Josh Smith.

Division 1 Female Player of the Year was Kyra Steinthorson, Division 1 Male Player of the Year was Chris Jung, Division 2 Female Player of the year was Lauryn Falk, Division 2 Male player of the Year went to Gabriel Whittaker.

LUSA/Fraser Valley Metro awards: Female Player of the Year Under 13 was shared by Isabelle Scott and Caitlin Francis, Male Player of the Year Under 13 was Brayden Rawa, Metro Male Player of the Year Under 14 was Armand Deu, Metro Female Player of the Year Under 15 was Emma Saran, Metro Male Player of the Year Under 15 was Thomas Colyn.

LUSA Technical Director’s Award for the Most Committed and Dedicated Dad’s Program Player went to Craig Montague.

Awards were posted online Dec. 24.

