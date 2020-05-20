Langley’s Alex Cotton led all defencemen in scoring this season (Lethbridge Hurricanes/Erica Perreaux)

VIDEO: Langley’s Alex Cotton is hearing from the NHL

After a great season with WHL Hurricanes, player has been fielding phone calls for almost every team

Langley’s Alex Cotton finally got back on the ice this week, taking part in a socially-distant skate with a few other WHL players.

During his enforced layoff due to a COVID-19 inspired shutdown, Cotton, a 2001-born right-handed defenceman who plays on the Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL team, has been using the home gym at his family’s Milner home to keep in shape.

He’s also been fielding a lot of calls from NHL teams who have noticed the impressive stats Cotton racked up this season.

Cotton finished the year with the Lethbridge club, leading all WHL defencemen in scoring and concluding the season with 20 goals and 47 assists for a total of 67 points in 63 games.

“Almost every [NHL] team” has reached out, Cotton estimated.

“My agent, we talk every day.”

At 6’2” and 183lbs. Cotton has done some growing since he was initially signed by the Hurricanes as a 5’11” 150 lb. defenceman from the Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep, selected in the fifth round draft (99th overall) in 2016.

In April, he was named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team.

Cotton is currently ranked 79th on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

After he was passed over in his first year of eligibility for the NHL Draft last year, Cotton devoted the time between seasons to an intense schedule of two workouts a day plus one skate.

It led to a great season, with the 18-year-old outperforming every other defencemen.

READ MORE: WHL cancels playoffs

But then, in March, the WHL Board of Governors announced the remaining 54 games on the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season schedule would be cancelled and not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need prevent its spread by avoiding large gatherings.

A few days later, the WHL playoffs and championships were also cancelled.

“It sucks obviously, the way it ended,” Cotton commented.

A self-described optimist, Cotton remains confident of a positive outcome.

“It know it will work out,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“Everything happens for a reason.”

READ ALSO: Langley sports groups suffer widespread shutdowns due to COVID-19

His proud brother Brighton MacDonald is not surprised by the NHL interest, noting Cooton is a rare type of defensive player who is good on offence as well.

“Those types of defencemen are hard to come by,” MacDonald observed.

“We all knew he had that offensive talent.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyLangleyNHLSportsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Just Posted

Online crime reporting comes to Langley

RCMP roll out new web-based tool for less serious crimes

VIDEO: Langley’s Alex Cotton is hearing from the NHL

After a great season with WHL Hurricanes, player has been fielding phone calls for almost every team

Councillors take up call for bigger pub patios in Langley Township

Breweries and restaurants are seeking more space for physical distancing their patrons

VIDEO: Slow and careful as Langley businesses re-open doors

Restaurants and salons, among others, will be able to allow in customers

VIDEO: Nell Kunst turns 91 with a little help from her neighbours

Residents of Cedar Creek Estates surprised the birthday girl with balloons, a sign, and a serenade

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

Most Read