VIDEO: Langley’s Boyd enters Hall of Fame

Trinity Western women’s soccer star latest inductee

Former Trinity Western Spartans women’s soccer star Natalie Boyd has been inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame.

A five-foot-five midfielder from Surrey, B.C., Natalie Boyd’s five-year career with Trinity Western University’s women’s soccer team is nearly unparalleled in the rich history of the program.

The graduate of Sullivan Heights High School and product of Surrey United Soccer helped the Spartans win three national titles, in 2009, 2012, and 2013, as well as a trio of Canada West championships, in 2009, 2011, and 2012.

She received scores of individual honours: four times a Canada West First Team All-Star (2010-2013); Second Team All-Star in 2009; twice named CIS All-Canadian Second Team selection (2010, 2012); two CIS Championship All-Star selections (2012, 2013).

A stellar playmaker, Boyd ranks among the all-time conference leaders with 20 assists, including a career-high six in 2012.

Beyond her career with the Spartans, Boyd also spent multiple years with Vancouver Women’s Whitecaps, and twice represented Canada at the Summer Universiade Games – 2011 in Shenzhen, China, and 2013 in Kazan, Russia, where she was team captain.

Boyd presently works as a real estate agent in Langley.

For the last century, organized university sport has been a central part of the student experience at institutions across Western Canada. Beginning with the University of Manitoba capturing the first Western Canadian Intercollegiate Athletic Union (WCIAU) men’s hockey banner in 1919-20, student-athletes have been competing to reach their full potential in sport and the classroom, while enriching campus life.

To commemorate 100 years of university sport across Western Canada, the Canada West Hall of Fame was created in the spring of 2019, with the first induction class set to be unveiled throughout the 2019-20 season.

