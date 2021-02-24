VIDEO: Langley’s Christian Burton takes the plunge for Special Olympics

Christian Burton is not a cold-weather kind of athlete, but he took the plunge anyway, getting dunked to help raise funds for Special Olympics. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Christian Burton took the #FreezinForAReason plunge on Tuesday, Feb. 23, getting dunked to help raise funds for Special Olympics. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was as cold as it looked.

Langley’s Christian Burton did a belly-flop into a kiddie pool filled with freezing water on Tuesday, Feb. 23, part of the #FreezinForAReason campaign to raise funds for Special Olympics.

Among the witnesses on hand for the frigid fundraiser were Langley school trustee Marnie Wilson, Langley City councillor Rosemary Wallace, and Const. Julie Bion of the Langley RCMP, all part of the Langley Human Dignity Coalition.

Tracey Capadouca of Special Olympics Langley attended, as well.

They chanted his name as Burton tested the water.

“Just dive in,” someone yelled, and Burton did, then made a quick exit to grab a warm bathrobe and towel.

So far, Burton has raised more than $1,000 for Special Olympics, and the campaign will continue to accept donations until March 7.

Click on Christian’s link if you would like to donate to the cause.

It can also be found by searching online for “Christian Burton” and “Polar Plunge”

This year’s dunking is a virtual version of the annual event that has participants jumping into tubs of ice, running through sprinklers, and diving into snow.

It is hoped the plunge will help fill some of the shortfall created when Special Olympics had to cancel their fundraising Walk-A-Thon and Bottle Drive events in 2020.

Participants will join other “plungers” on social media to share videos and photos of themselves.

Burton will post his plunge on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to the “Langley Special Olympics Official Group” on Facebook.

On March 8, the event will wrap up with a live show online that will show “plunge” highlights, give out prizes, recognize award winners, and more!

