Langley’s Danielle Lawrie will play for Canada again. Final roster for the Olympic team was announced Wednesday, May 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: Langley’s Danielle Lawrie to pitch for Canada at the Olympics

Champion thanked her children for allowing ‘mommy to live out a cool dfream’

Langley’s Danielle Lawrie-Locke will be pitching for Canada.

Softball Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the final roster for Canada’s women’s softball team at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday, May 12.

“Your squad has been named,” Lawrie said in a social media post.

“Let’s get it!”

In an emotional Mother’s Day video message to her children before the selection was made, Lawrie, who is away from her family at training camp in Florida, said she was grateful to her daughters who “allow mommy to live out a pretty cool dream.”

“You guys are on my mind and on my heart,” Lawrie said.

“At the end of the day, regardless if there’s a medal around my neck or not, I’m hoping you guys are proud of what I’ve done.”

Lawrie and 14 other athletes were selected by Softball Canada’s coaching staff in accordance with the Women’s National Team Olympic Team Selection Process.

Lawrie debuted for Team Canada in 2005 and was a member of the squad that placed fourth the last time softball was included on the Olympic program at Beijing 2008.

At the WBSC Women’s Softball World Championships, she was part of Team Canada in 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2018, bringing home home bronze in 2010 and 2018.

Lawrie had returned to pitch for Team Canada in 2018 after a three-year retirement.

Lawrie had returned to pitch for Team Canada in 2018 after a three-year retirement.

She was a member of Team Canada at two Pan American Games, 12 years apart, winning silver at Rio 2007 and Lima 2019.

At the WBSC Americas Olympic qualifier in 2019, she started three games and posted a 2-0 record as she allowed only two hits and struck out 23 in 14.1 innings as Canada booked its ticket to Tokyo.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Danielle Lawrie-Locke selected for Team Canada

While studying sociology at the University of Washington, Lawrie had an outstanding playing career in four seasons with the Huskies and was arguably one of the best NCAA softball players.

In 2009, she earned her first of back-to-back USA Softball Player of the Year awards going 42-8 with 521 strikeouts and just 76 walks in 350.2 innings.

Softball returns to the Olympic Games after being left off at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Canada narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish the last time the sport appeared at Beijing 2008.

Softball will take place July 22 to July 27 at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium and the Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Champion thanked her children for allowing 'mommy to live out a cool dfream'

Most Read