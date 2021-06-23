VIDEO: Langley’s Foster and Bennett-Awad nominated to Olympic equestrian team

Both qualified as reserves in jumping and eventing competitions

Langley’s Tiffany Foster (L) and Hawley Bennett-Awad have been named as reserves to the Canadian equestrian team at the Tokyo Olympics. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley riders Hawley Bennett-Awad, with Jollybo, and Tiffany Foster, with Northern Light, have been nominated as reserves on Canada’s Olympic equestrian team, Bennett-Awad for eventing, and Foster for jumping.

On Wednesday, June 23, Equestrian Canada and its selectors announced the combinations that have qualified to be nominated to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, to be held July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, in Japan.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster clinches win for Team Canada at Longine FEI Jumping Nations Cup

Foster is the highest-ranked female rider in Canada and the 12th ranked female rider in the world.

She was a member of Canada’s equestrian team at the 2012 London Olympics, the 2014 World Equestrian Games, 2015 Pan American Games and 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2019, at the $400,000 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup held at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, Foster clinched the win for Canada by knocking down just one rail, which meant the rest of the team did not have to jump a second round.

The win marked the first victory for a Canadian team at tbird.

READ ALSO: Getting back on that horse

Originally from Murrayville, Hawley Bennett-Amad grew up on a hobby farm, getting involved with the 4-H Horse Club and the Grove and Langley Pony Club throughout her childhood.

She has competed in two Olympics, Athens in 2004 and London in 2012.

Now a well-regarded trainer based in California, Bennet-Amad and Jollybo have represented Canada at the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

Prior to being named to Team Canada, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC’s) Team Selection Committee following its receipt of nominations by all National Sport Organizations.

Final selections for the Canadian Equestrian Team will be announced in early July, pending the conclusion of the appeals period.

EquestrianLangleyOlympics