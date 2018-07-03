VIDEO: Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood records two top-three finishes at Harry Jerome Classic

Georgia Ellenwood after winning the heptathlon at the 2018 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Wikipedia image under Creative Commons license

It was, Georgia Ellenwood told an online interviewer, “really good practice.”

The 22-year-old track and field star was preparing for the upcoming 2018 Canadian Outdoor Track and Field Championships when she appeared at the 35th annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic held over two days in BurnabyJune 26-27 at Swangard Stadium.

“All I focused on was having fun for the entire time,” Ellenwood said.

That resulted in two top-three finishes by Ellenwood, who took third in both the 100 metre hurdles and long jump.

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Open National)

PL Athlete Team Time Wind

1 JACQUES, Farah CANADA 13.72 -0.1

2 CHEN, Jiamin HENAN 13.76 -0.1

3 ELLENWOOD, Georgia CANADA 13.99 -0.1

Women’s Long Jump (Open International)

PL Athlete Team Mark Wind

1 NETTY, Christabel CANADA 6.37m +0.0

2 PRICE, Kylie USA 6.05m -0.0

3 ELLENWOOD, Georgia CANADA 5.97m +0.0

It was technically her second appearance at the Jerome meet.

In her last year of high school, Ellenwood placed second in both the high jump and long jump as the prestigious event.

We caught up with @Geeorrgiaa last night at the @Harry_Jerome. She talks about her breakthrough season and looks ahead to the Pan Am Combined Events Cup in Ottawa next week as part of #ACTF2018. https://t.co/Ls1HHkws49 for details. pic.twitter.com/69MGNCdPcJ — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) June 28, 2018

During her career as a high school athlete, Ellenwood was one of the most decorated youth competitors in the province both with her club team, the Langley Mustangs, and her high school team, the Langley Secondary Saints.

She won 10 gold and three silver medals, including four consecutive titles in her specialty, the heptathlon.

Ellenwood has also represented Canada several times, taking won bronze in the heptathlon at the Pan-American junior (19 and under) championships in Medellin, Colombia in 2013 and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) U23 Championships San Salvador, El Salvador in 2016.

The 22-year-old University of Wisconsin graduate won UW’s first NCAA Heptathlon championship.

In May, Ellenwood set a new personal best and a school record on her way to taking gold in the heptathlon at the 2018 Big Ten Outdoor Championships at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Ellenwood set personal bests in five of the seven events.

Ellenwood, broke the 6,000 point barrier with 6,173 points, bettering the silver medal performance of New Westminster’s Nina Schultz, who won 6,133 points at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month.

After winning the Big Ten Conference and NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) title in the heptathlon, she was named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Ellenwood is now competing in the womens heptathlon at the Canadian Outdoor Track and Field Championships underway this week in Ottawa.

