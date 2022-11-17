VIDEO: Langley’s Grace McMillan signs with Simon Fraser University (SFU) Red Leafs softball

Will begin playing for NCAA team next fall

Brookswood’s Grace McMillan has been signed by the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs. (Twitter/Google)

Langley’s Grace McMillan will play for the Simon Fraser University (SFU) Red Leafs softball program next fall.

McMillan, along with former teammate Elizabeth Sugrive, and Saskatchewan star Makena Simmons, committed to play on Canada’s NCAA team, led by head coach Tina Andreana, next fall. SFU announced the signing under National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day, Nov. 9.

All were described as “outstanding” players in an SFU press release.

A 5’ 4” middle infielder, McMillan played club softball with the White Rock Renegades.

In 2019, she was a tournament all-star – batting .458 – at the under-14 national championship after helping the Renegades place third.

This past summer, McMillan won bronze with White Rock at the U17 Canadian championship tournament.

“I chose SFU because it allows me to pursue my dreams of playing softball in the NCAA, while still staying closing to my family,” says McMillan. “It’s also really cool to be able to represent Canada in the NCAA.”

She was teammates with fellow recruit Sugrive on the Renegades.

Academically, McMillan has been recognized for her excellence in grades 9 through 11.

“Grace McMillan will be a great addition to the team,” said Andreana. “She will be quite a force in the infield as someone who possesses athleticism and softball sense, and is defensively smooth.”

McMillan’s online sportsrecruits.com profile described her as a 4.0 student at Brookswood Secondary School, a leadoff triple threat who hits left and plays shortstop for the White Rock Renegades, who plans to become a physiotherapist.

This year’s Red Leafs team will compete for the NCAA Division II title, starting in February. The school will host the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in May at Beedie Field.

