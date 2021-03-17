VIDEO: Langley’s Konig gets the call to try out for WNBA

‘Ace’ was invited to professional team’s training camp after leading Swiss team to an 18-0 record

Langley’s Aislinn Konig has been invited to try out for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA. On Tuesday, March 16, the pro team announced she would be attending their training camp. Konig won the nickname ‘Ace’ when she helped Brookswood Bobcats win three consecutive B.C. 3A senior girls provincial titles, earning most valuable player honours each time (file)

Following an outstanding tour with a Swiss basketball team, Langley’s Aislinn “Ace” Konig has been invited to try out for the Washington Mystics of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

It was reported on Tuesday, March 16, on the leagues online transactions page.

Konig, the most decorated high school basketball player to come out of British Columbia, graduated from Brookswood Secondary after helping the Bobcats win three consecutive B.C. 3A senior girls provincial titles, earning most valuable player honours each time — the first player in the history of the tournament to do so.

She went on to win a full scholarship to play for the North Carolina State University’s Wolfpack team, then followed that up by signing to play with Swiss team Féminin Elfic Fribourg .

Konig led Fribourg to an 18-0 record, winning by an average of 9.7 points a game, while leading the team in points, assists and steals.

In her online website aceknig.com, Konig described attending Brookswood Secondary School in Langley, where she was trained by legendary coach Neil Brown.

“Coach Brown, Coach (Chris) Veale and my Brookswood teammates will forever hold an important place in my heart and I cannot thank them enough for being a part of my journey,” Konig wrote.

Konig has played for Canada’s national team since she was 14, bringing home one bronze and two silver medals, and setting an international record by sinking 10 threes in a single game against Latvia.

Konig graduated NC State with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a double minor in graphic communications and international studies.

Playing for the NC State Wolfpack, Konig played in 120 games, earning 99 starts and averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 assists per game, setting a record for single-season threes made (93) and winning the first ACC Championship for NC State in 29 years.

