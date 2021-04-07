VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle Burroughs makes memorable NHL debut

Former Aldergrove Kodiaks and Langley Eagles player takes the ice with Colorado Avalanche

Langley’s Kyle Burroughs has a hockey resume that includes a tour with the Regina Pats (left) and Team BC in 2011 (file)

Langley’s Kyle Burroughs had a memorable NHL debut on Monday, April 5 with the Colorado Avalanche during an away game against the Minnesota Wild, a night that included three shot attempts, two hits and a fight for the former Langley Eagles and Aldergrove Kodiaks player.

Burroughs dropped the gloves with Minnesota Wild Nick Bjugstad at 6:17 of ice time, making short work of his bigger opponent, who lost his helmet in the fracas before the referees intervened.

Burroughs and Bjugstad were both handed five-minute major penalties.

Kyle Burroughs just beat Nick Bjugstad to a pulp#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Y2HDfQmUKL — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) April 6, 2021

Avalanche went on to win 5-4.

When Burroughs saw his number up on the board for the Monday game, he sent a quick text to his dad, his girlfriend and brother, in that order.

He admitted to having “some nerves” about his first NHL outing during a pre-game interview on social media.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told the team website that the 25-year-old Burroughs has made a good impression since he was acquired from the New York Islanders in October.

“He is a good skater, he is a physical, competitive guy, can move the puck pretty well (and) had a great training camp for us,” Bednar remarked.

Following Monday’s game, Bednar commented that Burroughs had a “little bit of a slow start” but got better as the game went on.

“(Burroughs) picked up his physical play, obviously he gets in the fight. (It’s) great to see him do well and bring that emotion and energy to our team. I think the guys were excited for him, and any time you get a guy going into his first NHL game and he’s able to make an impact like he did tonight, I think is a positive.”

How was that for an NHL debut?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/n4UJ2a3E6s — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 6, 2021

Before arriving in Colorado, the 6’, 193-lb. blueliner was the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers captain in 2019-20 after serving as a co-captain of the team during the previous season.

After his signing with Colorado, Burroughs was assigned to Avalanche affiliate Colorado Eagles.

Burroughs, a Brookswood Secondary grad, began his minor hockey career playing AAA bantam with the Langley Eagles, recording 40 points in 33 games during the 2009-10 season.

He went on to play for the Valley West Hawks in the BC Hockey Major Midget League where he was also named an associate captain.

During the 2010–11 season, Burroughs earned a call up to the Aldergrove Kodiaks in the Provincial Junior Hockey League and Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.

He played for Team BC at the 2011 Canada Winter Games, winning the first hockey gold for the province since 1979.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.