VIDEO: Langley’s Liam Pue makes a memorable international debut

Liam Pue at the Kings of Spring AAA tournament in Texas. He played on a team with young people from Manitoba and Toronto, leading the team in scoring. His team finished second. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Liam Pue’s first-ever overseas tournament went extremely well for the 13-year-old forward from Langley’s Murrayville.

He was the best goal scorer of any 2010-born skater at the World Youth hockey championships in Prague, putting 19 in the net on the way to being named Most Valuable Player of the tournament, after his team took silver.

Featuring the best players from Russia, Finland, Sweden, Czech, Canada, and the USA, the May 31-June 3 tournament was an invitation-only event for players born in ‘11, ‘10, and ‘09 and is considered an important pathway to the pros.

Pue recalled being nervous, in a good way, about playing for the 20210 West Can Prime team.

“[It’s] the thought that I’ve got to go out there and play my best,” he told the Langley Advance Times on his return form the June competition.

Pue said the European teams they encountered play a different style.

“They move the puck lots and they weren’t maybe as fast as us, but they made themselves faster by moving the puck way quicker than we did,” he explained.

In the wake of the tournament, he means to continue doing what he’s been doing all along.

“I focus on just the game,” he remarked.

“I don’t really worry about if people think I’m really good, or people think I suck, I don’t really care. I’m kind of just focused on the game and reaching my goal of making it to the NHL.

When pressed about which NHL team he would like to play for, he identified the Vancouver Canucks as his “dream team.”

“I like the thought of being home, here,” he said.

He is currently playing at Langley Hockey Academy where his older brother Landon, 16, also plays, in an older division.

The two siblings, have never played against each other.

“Not in a real game, we haven’t,” is how Liam put it.

When he asked what he likes about hockey, Liam said, “I like everything about it. I love the feeling of winning in the game.”

And, he stressed, the friendships he’s made in the sport, some going back to when he was five.

Liam anticipates the year ahead will be key to realizing his long-term goals.

“I’ve got to have another good year, so I can put my name out there to everyone that’s watching.”

For dad Jason, the Prague tournament was a “pretty special experience.”

“Being overseas and playing with kids from all across western Canada, and it’s that opportunity to meet new players and new families,” Jason observed.

Langley Hockey Academy is heading into its second year.

It is the first time Langley players have been able to stay in Langley while playing at the highest levels of U15-U18.

Previously, Langley players would have to leave to go to the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds in Abbotsford or to an academy in another community.

It is partnered with the Langley Rivermen as a feeder program to the BCHL’s Junior A Rivermen.

