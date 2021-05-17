Langley’s Drew Mechielsen, seen here in a 2018 race, is back on the track with the resumption of international-level racing in Verona, Italy. (file)

Langley’s Drew Mechielsen, seen here in a 2018 race, is back on the track with the resumption of international-level racing in Verona, Italy. (file)

VIDEO: Langley’s Mechielsen top Canadian at Verona BMX competition

Sport has been on hold for more than a year due to pandemic

Langley’s Drew Mechielsen did the best of any Canadian rider at the resumption of international-level BMX competition at Verona, Italy.

She ranked 14th at the end of the two-day event that wrapped up May 9, leading the rest of the Canadian BMX squad.

It wasn’t enough to suit Mechielsen, who expressed her frustration on social media.

“I definitely didn’t achieve everything I was searching for this weekend, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Michielsen commented.

“Onwards.”

It has been more than a year since the 2020 BMX world cup season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) scheduled the first two rounds of the 2021 UCI BMX World Cup, which had been scheduled to take place in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 8, and 9, on the same dates, a year later, in Verona, site of the official Italian and European BMX racing training centre.

READ ALSO: A fraction of a second kept Langley BMXer off the podium

Mechielsen and James Palmer, both Elite National champions and Olympic hopefuls, were joined by first-year Elite rider Molly Simpson, as well as Teigen Pascual, who earned the title of Best Junior Rider of the Year in 2020.

Pascual finished 20th in Verona, while Palmer ranked 23rd and Simpson placed 40th.

Mechielsen represented Canada at the 2017 and 2018 UCI BMX World Championships, finishing the 2018 World Cup season ranked among the top eight in the overall standings.

She was 2019 Canadian champion in BMX racing.

The other rounds of the 2021 UCI BMX World Cup will take place in Bogota, Colombia, on May 29 and 30, and in Sakarya, Turkey, on October 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySports

Previous story
Canucks power past playoff-bound Oilers 4-1 as NHL regular season winds down

Just Posted

Langley’s Drew Mechielsen, seen here in a 2018 race, is back on the track with the resumption of international-level racing in Verona, Italy. (file)
VIDEO: Langley’s Mechielsen top Canadian at Verona BMX competition

Sport has been on hold for more than a year due to pandemic

The ER nurses, doctors, and medical technicians at Langley Memorial Hospital in front of the mural on the new admitting bay. The ER opened at the beginning of May after years of fundraising and construction. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Natural light and bigger facilities are a big difference

The new emergency room at Langley Memorial Hospital is busy with doctors,… Continue reading

A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City brick wall sprouts flora

Alex Stewart painted his third mural in the downtown core

The number of Canadians with dementia is expected to rise and will increase health care costs. (Alzheimer Society of BC)
Langley residents invited to partake in Alzheimer walk anytime during May

The annual fundraising walk has pivoted with participants doing the walk at their convenience

Look up, way up, and you will see a Canadian flag flying from a very tall tree in Langley (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How did a Canadian flag end up flying from a very tall Langley tree?

Walnut Grove couple make discovery

‘COVID to COVID’ lung transplant patient says he’s grateful at a May 14, 2021, news conference in Chicago. (CP screenshot)
‘COVID to COVID’ lung transplant patient grateful

Renato Aquino became sick from COVID-19 in May 2020

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is bundled up for the cold weather as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Cold front hits southern B.C., snow possible in mountain passes: Environment Canada

Much of B.C.’s southern interior will see temperatures plunge from highs of 30 C reached over the weekend

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
Wildfire near Harrison Mills grows to 3 hectares, BC Fire Service on site

Resident near wildfire: ‘I pray that the Creator brings rain as soon as possible’

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Surrey following a wellness check

IIO says officers ‘reportedly spoke to a man at the home before departing’

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Most Read