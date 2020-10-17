VIDEO: Langley’s Miller leads Trinity Western Spartans to 3-0 win over UFV

With the soccer season cancelled, Spartans are playing friendly matches against local opponents

Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans women’s soccer squad returned to the field to post a 3-0 win over the UFV Cascades Friday night, Oct. 17, at TWU’s Chase Office Field. (Courtesy TWU)

Langley’s Hannah Miller was unbeatable, making two outstanding saves to lead the Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans women’s soccer squad to a 3-0 win over the UFV Cascades Friday night, Oct. 17, at TWU’s Chase Office Field.

Miller played the full 90 minutes.

TWU second year midfielder Sierra Halldorson opened the scoring in the 25th minute to give the Spartans a 1-0 half time lead.

UFV had a great chance to equalize late in the half, as rookie Jasdeep Dhaliwal dashed in from the left and squared the ball to Sarah Parker, but her rising shot was tipped over the bar by Miller.

Miller was challenged again early in the second half when UFV’s Jenna Mele slipped a pass to Simi Lehal, who turned and fired, but the TWU goalkeeper dove to her right to get a palm on the ball and push it outside the post. Off the ensuing corner, the ball came to Brittany Costa at the left edge of the box, and her blast went over the outstretched fingertips of a leaping Miller but just over the bar.

Fourth year forward Katheryn Harvey made it 2-0 in the 65th minute before fifth year defender Elizabeth Hicks closed out the scoring five minutes later.

READ ALSO: TWU athletics fundraiser blows past $100K goal

TWU Head Coach Graham Roxburgh was “super pleased” with the team performance.

“We defended really well and generated lots of chances,” Roxburgh commented.

“I thought our ball possession was better, even though we can still improve on that. Sierra Halldorson was fantastic as the engine in the midfield, and it was great to get some young kids some minutes. Overall a good game against a good opponent with two good teams just getting back to playing soccer.”

With the Canada West soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19, the Spartans are playing friendly matches against local opponents for the 2020-21 season.

Seven exhibition games are scheduled this fall.

Stands were empty at TWU’s Chase Office Field on Friday, with no fans admitted.

Niko Marcina, who coached his first game as the Cascades’ interim head coach, called it “bittersweet.”

“I think every single player was extremely excited,” Marcina said.

“I think we were collectively anxious, but we were also loving the fact that we were back together again. It was fantastic that we got to compete. The result is what it is – we played against a top team in Canada.”

READ ALSO: TWU Spartan drafted by Canadian pro soccer team

With the win, the Spartans even up their 2020 non-conference season at 1-1, after dropping a 1-0 match last Friday at UBC.

The Spartans were 3-0 last season in CW conference and post-season play against the Cascades.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

@TrinityWesternSpartansCoronavirusLangleysoccer