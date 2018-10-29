Langley’s Simon Colyn,16, made his major league soccer debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps

VIDEO: Langley’s Simon Colyn makes Whitecaps debut

Becomes second-youngest player after Alphonso Davies to make an MLS appearance for Whitecaps

Langley’s Simon Colyn became the second-youngest player ever to make a Major League Soccer (MLS) appearance for Whitecaps FC on Sunday.

The 16-year-old’s debut came at the same time that superstar Alphonso Davies, another player who started young, made his final appearance.

Davies, who is the youngest player to play first-team for the ’Caps, bid Vancouver goodbye in style, scoring twice in his farewell match as Whitecaps FC defeated Portland Timbers 2-1 in their 2018 MLS regular season finale.

When Davies came off the BC Place pitch in the 86th minute, he was replaced by Colyn, who was making his first-team debut.

Colyn’s parents and one of his brothers were there to see his debut.

“It was exciting to get out there,” Colyn said during a postgame video interview posted to the Whitecaps website.

Going in, he said he thought he was going to be on the bench, but was told to be ready for anything.

He was happy he had the opportunity to play during Davies’ last game before “Phonzie” heads to Europe.

“I aspire to be like him,” Colyn said.

Acting Whitecaps FC head coach Craig Dalrymple praised the young Langley player.

“There is a spark, he’s a talent,” Dalrymple said in remarks posted online.

“He’s not Alphonso, and we don’t want him to be Alphonso. He’s Simon Colyn and he has different qualities … the senior players were begging me to get him in, not just today’s game but earlier games because they see real talent in him.”

Colyn gets to keep his game jersey from his debut.

“I’ll probably hang it up in my room when I get back home.”

A forward/midfielder, Colyn previously played with Surrey United SC in the EA SPORTS BC Soccer Premier League before joining Whitecaps FC Residency in August 2016.

Colyn was 14 when he made his Canadian youth program debut in 2017 at the U-15 identification camp under coach Rob Gale.

READ MORE: Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Colyn joined the first team in April 2018, becoming then the 15th youngest player in league history to sign an MLS contract.

Colyn has signed a multi-year contract with options through 2022 and is the third person from the Whitecaps’ residency program to sign a futures contract.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley Rams Kyle Clarot named top defensive back by BCFC

Just Posted

Langley Memorial Hospital ‘saved my life’

Man credits Aldergrove Fire Dep’t. and LMH for quick, expert response

Unknown group targets Langley MLA Rich Coleman for recall

Coleman has drawn criticism in the wake of a report on casino money laundering.

VIDEO: Langley’s Simon Colyn makes Whitecaps debut

Becomes second-youngest player after Alphonso Davies to make an MLS appearance for Whitecaps

Canada Post workers go on strike in Langley, Aldergrove

Job action hits more than a dozen B.C. cities

Aldergrove Library aims for the stars

New loaner telescopes the focus of special astrophysics presentation, Nov. 28

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Most Read