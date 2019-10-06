Langley’s Daniel Van Doorn, seen here in an undated file photo, scored nine points as Team Canada downed Australia Sunday (Oct. 6) for for their second win at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup. (File)

VIDEO: Langley’s Vandoorn scores as Team Canada downs Australia at Volleyball World Cup

Up next, Tunisia

Langley’s Daniel Vandoorn scored nine points as Team Canada beat Australia Sunday (Oct. 6) for for their second win at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup.

Canada recovered from one set down to defeat Australia 3-1 (18-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22) at Nagano’s White Ring arena.

Canadian coach Dan Lewis felt the team got off to a slow start.

“Australia was playing at a very high physical level in the first set. I think it just took some time for us to get into our rhythm,” Lewis commented.

“In the second and third set, we were making too many net mistakes, otherwise I think we would have won by quite a bit more.”

Canada’s Stephen Maar led all scorers in today’s match with 24 points.

Canada (2-3) now heads to Hiroshima for the next phase of the tournament, playing Tunisia on Wednesday.

Vandoorn played for the Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans from 2009 to 2013, helping the team win back-to-back CIS Volleyball Championships.

After graduating in 2013, he signed with French team Tourcoing Lille Metropole.

After two years with the team, he joined Greek side Pamvohaikos, before moving back to France to play for Tours VB.

In 2017, he helped the team win the CEV Cup against Trentino.

Other Spartans alumni on Team Canada include Steven Marshall from Abbotsford, Lucas Van Berkel from Edmonton, and Blake Scheerhoorn from Belleville.

READ ALSO: Not too bad for a Langley boy who didn’t really like volleyball

READ ALSO: Langley’s Van Doorn, Canada surprise

The 2019 Men’s World Cup is held in Fukuoka (Marinmesse) and Nagano (White Ring), and teams move to Hiroshima for the remaining six matches at the city’s Green Arena.

The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days. Three games will be played at each venue each match day.

At the last World Cup in 2015 , Canada finished seventh overall.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Eight straight wins for TWU women’s soccer team

Just Posted

Aldergrove parents at odds over potential middle school at D.W. Poppy

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) held Langley School District’s third community consultation… Continue reading

Culture Guard group holds ‘National Day of Blessings’ in Langley City

Event set for city hall

VIDEO: Langley’s Vandoorn scores as Team Canada downs Australia at Volleyball World Cup

Up next, Tunisia

VIDEO: Eight straight wins for TWU women’s soccer team

Langley-based Spartans hope to make it nine today

Rugby revival at Trinity Western begins with big wins by Langley-based team

Spartans victorious at University of Western Washington’s “Viking 10s”

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Delta police officer nearly hits cab going the wrong way, hands out $368 ticket

Cab driver received a $368 fine

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Most Read