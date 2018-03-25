VIDEO: Let the fun begin – Slo-pitch season gets underway in Langley with Ice Breaker

Ball players and fans alike flocked to McLeod Athletic Park this weekend for the pre-season tourney.

Despite brisk winds and overcast skies, moments of sunshine, cooler temperatures, and even torrential downpours in the final hours of the tournament, close to 600 ball players and fans gathered on the diamonds at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park (MAP) this weekend to welcome in spring.

Every year, the Langley Mixed Slo-Pitch League holds what they call an Ice Breaker Challenge to kick off the season, said league president Peter Zeller.

“That’s why they call it an ice breaker, because it kind of feels like it out here,” Zeller said from the confines of a makeshift office tent, pointing to the sun peaking between the trees close to the park grandstand.

The Ice Breaker was held this weekend at MAP featuring 30 teams of about 15 to 20 players each – players ranging in age from 18 to people in their 60s.

“This is an opening tournament for those who want to step up to the plate and dust off the cob webs before the season officially begins,” Zeller said, noting official season play begins Monday.

The annual tournament has been going on since the late 1990s. New this year, however, the league has gone to hosting two Ice Breaker events, this being the first and another in two weeks.

With 172 teams in the league this year, and so many anxious to be part of the season opener, the divisions were divvied up with the higher calibre teams taking the field this weekend, and more of the fun leagues hitting the turf after Easter.

He’s been playing ball with the league since 1991, and took over as president the next year.

“There’s people playing here today, who weren’t even born when I took over,” Zeller said.

While most of the participating teams are from Langley, Zeller said a couple of teams came from out-of-town, as well, including Surrey and Chilliwack.

He said Langley has a strong reputation for some of the best c0-ed teams in the province, and some of the strongest across the country, and he saw a taste of that talent on the fields this past weekend.

 

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Aldergrove soccer tournament remembers John Jones

Better weather than last year blessed this year’s Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital

Langley lacrosse team pulls out victory in Colorado

Vancouver Stealth return home to play at Langley Events Centre, after a 13-12 triumph in the U.S.

Photos: W.C. Blair pool is back, and it was missed

Swimmers give the renovations at the Langley facility a thumbs-up

Giants bring their playoff battle home to Langley after a defeat Saturday

The Langley-based hockey team fell 5-4 to Victoria Royals in game 2, after a 2-1 victory on Friday.

