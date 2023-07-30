VIDEO: Local athletes shine at Canadian track and field championships in Langley

Fans in the stands cheered on competitors on Sunday, July 30, the final day the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Mustang Holly Harrison cleared 1.7 metres on Sunday, July 30, the final day the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. She went on to finish 5th in the women’s high jump. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse loosened up before the preliminary 200m. He went on to win the final Sunday July 30th, on the last day of the Bell Track and Field Canadian Championships in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Olympic medalist Aaron Brown delivered a little attitude for the streaming audience on Sunday. Later in the day, he won the men’s 100 metre race. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was her favourite event, held in front of a hometown crowd, and Aldergrove’s Maiya Brunoro delivered, winning the women’s U20 400 metre hurdles on Sunday, July 30, at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

“It was a really awesome experience to go on my home track where I’ve trained for the past five years,” said Brunoro, a member of the Langley Mustangs track and field club, which was co-hosting the event.

“It’s really great experience, and lots of hard work went into it, and prayers, and dedication,” Brunoro commented.

Brunoro was asked what comes after becoming national champion.

“Future plans, I’m not quite sure yet,” she said. “I hope that my time [in the 400 metres] will continue to improve. It’s my favourite event, so I hope to pursue it in a post-secondary career.”

Langley athletes did well competing against more than 1,330 top Canadian athletes at the championships.

Langley Mustangs Regan Yee and Madison Gordon were first-place finishers, Yee winning the women’s 3000m steeplechase, and Gordon winning the women’s U20 heptathlon high jump. As well, several of their teammates finished in the top-10 of their events.

Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood, a former Mustang, placed second in the women’s heptathlon, winning the 800m, javelin and long jump events.

Ellenwood is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during a high jump attempt last year, but is making a slow and steady recovery.

“Unfortunately, I still am lacking a little power in my right leg, the one that I ruptured, and so I have just got to keep working on it,” Ellenwood said afterwards.

Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood, interviewed after taking silver in the heptathlon at the the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships on Thursday, said she is still recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon she suffered last year, but was glad to be back in competition. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“I wish the outcome was a little different,, just to give everybody what they wanted out of me, but I gave it all that I had and the fight is still very much alive in me,” Ellenwood said.

“Right now I still have a little ways to go, so I came second. I’m proud of myself, because it’s a big jump from where I was at the beginning of the year. I have two more heptathlons this year and I’m really excited to give it all that I have and build off this one, and I think the future is exciting.”

As a Langley Secondary School student, Ellenwood collected many medals and top honours, including four gold medals at the the 2010 B.C. Summer Games held in the Township.

Former Brookswood Secondary graduate Django Lovett won the men’s high jump, clearing 2.18 metres on his second attempt.

Lovett, like Ellenwood is a former member of the Langley Mustangs club.

Other well-known names, not from Langley, who won gold included six-time Olympic medalist and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse, who won the 200 metres and two-time Olympic medalist Aaron Brown who won the 100 metres.

