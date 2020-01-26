VIDEO: Manitoba wins 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley

Next up, the men

Manitoba lead Lauren Lenentine lines up a shot Sunday morning (Jan. 26) in Langley during the gold medal game against Alberta in the championship round of the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Manitoba won gold at the New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley Sunday morning, defeating Alberta 10-3.

MacKenzie Zacharias and her Altona Curling Club rink of third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias, lead Lauren Lenentine, and coach Sheldon Zacharias haven’t lost a game in over a month after dominating the Manitoba Junior provincial play-downs with a 9-0 record.

For Manitoba, it was the first Canadian junior women’s title since Kaitlyn Lawes won consecutive championships in 2008 and 2009.

It was a disappointment for returning champion Abby Marks, the 20-year-old skip for Team Alberta, who was hoping for back-to-back gold medal wins.

Congratulations to Team @curlmanitoba (@TeamZacharias) on winning the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women's Curling Championship! 🥇 🇨🇦 #CJCC2020 pic.twitter.com/tKtWegOI5v — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) January 26, 2020

This afternoon, in the men’s gold medal game, Newfoundland/Labrador will play the Manitoba #2 team.

READ MORE: Gold medal games get underway at the New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Langley

The winners of Sunday’s gold-medal games will represent Canada at the 2020 World Junior Curling Championships, beginning Feb. 15 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

RELATED: VIDEO – 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships officially begin

More photos can be viewed online.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter