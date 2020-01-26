Manitoba lead Lauren Lenentine lines up a shot Sunday morning (Jan. 26) in Langley during the gold medal game against Alberta in the championship round of the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Manitoba wins 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley

Next up, the men

Manitoba won gold at the New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley Sunday morning, defeating Alberta 10-3.

MacKenzie Zacharias and her Altona Curling Club rink of third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias, lead Lauren Lenentine, and coach Sheldon Zacharias haven’t lost a game in over a month after dominating the Manitoba Junior provincial play-downs with a 9-0 record.

For Manitoba, it was the first Canadian junior women’s title since Kaitlyn Lawes won consecutive championships in 2008 and 2009.

It was a disappointment for returning champion Abby Marks, the 20-year-old skip for Team Alberta, who was hoping for back-to-back gold medal wins.

This afternoon, in the men’s gold medal game, Newfoundland/Labrador will play the Manitoba #2 team.

READ MORE: Gold medal games get underway at the New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Langley

The winners of Sunday’s gold-medal games will represent Canada at the 2020 World Junior Curling Championships, beginning Feb. 15 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

RELATED: VIDEO – 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships officially begin

More photos can be viewed online.


