VIDEO: Manitoba wins 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley

Manitoba won gold at the New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley Sunday morning, defeating Alberta 10-3.
MacKenzie Zacharias and her Altona Curling Club rink of third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias, lead Lauren Lenentine, and coach Sheldon Zacharias haven’t lost a game in over a month after dominating the Manitoba Junior provincial play-downs with a 9-0 record.
For Manitoba, it was the first Canadian junior women’s title since Kaitlyn Lawes won consecutive championships in 2008 and 2009.
It was a disappointment for returning champion Abby Marks, the 20-year-old skip for Team Alberta, who was hoping for back-to-back gold medal wins.
This afternoon, in the men’s gold medal game, Newfoundland/Labrador will play the Manitoba #2 team.
The winners of Sunday’s gold-medal games will represent Canada at the 2020 World Junior Curling Championships, beginning Feb. 15 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
