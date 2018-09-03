North Langley Bears Callum Middleton fends off a Chilliwack Giants tackle during the bantam season opener at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. Langley won 14-0. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: North Langley Bears open football season

All-day event at McLeod Athletic Park

The North Langley Bears opened their 2018 fall tackle season at McLeod Athletic Park on the Labour Day weekend.

The Saturday event featured a pancake breakfast, carnival games, dunk tanks, prizes and draws and a day of football with every Bears team, starting with flag football at 8:30 a.m. and ending with midget at 5:30 p.m.

After the atom and peewee Meadow Ridge Knights blanked the Bears teams (36-0 and 21-0 respectively), the junior bantam Bears beat the bantam Knights 44-38, staging a comeback win that saw the Langley team down 38-14 in the third quarter, then go on to score 30 unanswered points to win.

The bantam Bears, meanwhile, cut the Chilliwack Giants down to size with a 14-0 win.

The opening day festivities are the big fundraiser of the year for the North Langley Football Association (NLFA), home to the Bears and the Kodiaks.

READ MORE: North Langley Kodiaks win championship final

NLFA is a community football association for kids six to 18, part of the Valley Community Football League (VCFL) which consists of teams from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, North Langley, Maple Ridge and Mission.

Last years, the NLFA, began as the Walnut Grove Bears before re-branding to North Langley, celebrated its 25th anniversary.

After coming perilously close to folding seven years ago, the association has nearly tripled in size with roughly 170 players registered in flag, atom, peewee, junior bantam, bantam and midget North Langley teams combined in 2017.

READ MORE: Bears’ birthday bash


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Chilliwack Giants no. 8 runs into some heavy traffic during Saturday’s season opener against the North Langley Bears at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Two players, one ball. Bears versus Giants at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Spartans fall to Thunderbirds

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Langley Bears open football season

All-day event at McLeod Athletic Park

VIDEO: Spartans fall to Thunderbirds

The No. 8-ranked Trinity Western men’s soccer team suffers its first loss of the season

Why I work on the Terry Fox run: a volunteer’s story

Janice Busby has devoted years to the annual Langley City event

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Election 2018: Hee announces campaign for Township council

Was involved in campaigns for improved road safety and the repeal of HST and bridge tolls

Video: B.C. sockeye salmon run creates a beautiful spectacle

The early run of sockeye salmon is creating a beautiful spectacle as they travel up Yard Creek east of Sicamous.

Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service’s Stormriders have been battling the Shovel Lake wildfire

Saudi man helps medical students in Canada seek asylum amid diplomatic tensions

A Nova Scotia health official says the pending departure of 59 Saudi Arabian medical residents will result in surgical delays over the coming months.

Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

Federal labour rules will undergo a legislative rewrite with a new, updated code set to be in place by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

McCain buried at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friend

The burial was private as per the wishes of McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

B.C. students learning for ‘real life’ but teachers say reality needs funding

Both the numeracy and literacy assessments will replace provincial exams that were introduced in B.C. in 1984 at the Grade 12 level.

N.B.’s stealth issue: The language politics of Canada’s only bilingual province

New Brunswick is Canada’s only officially bilingual province, with the closest balance in the nation of residents who speak our two official languages.

VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Saanich’s Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire crews arrived, no injuries reported

Most Read