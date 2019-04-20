Kodiaks’ Ethan Bernardin ran the ball against Maple Ridge during a weekend victory.

VIDEO: North Langley Kodiaks resume winning ways

Another win for the 2018 provincial champions

The North Langley Kodiaks are off to a good start this seaons, with two wins, one by default.

This is the team that won the British Columbia Community Football Association (BCCFA) provincial championships for the second year in a row last year, so expectations are high this season.

In Maple Ridge on Sunday afternoon (April 14), the midget football team from Langley beat the Meadow Ridge Knights 50-22.

That followed a win the previous weekend when Chilliwack had to forfeit.

Against Maple Ridge, Kodiaks quarterback Trey Jones threw for 125 yards and one touchdown while running in a 10-yard TD for good measure.

Kodiaks receivers were led by Dakota Cullum with 40 yards and one touchdown.

Trehjen Bhullar had 35, Jun Jun Cadacio 30, and Brodie Thomas 20 yards.

The offensive line opened up holes for the rushing attack with Ethan Bernardin leading the way with 101 yards and one TD.

Jun Jun Cadacio had 49 yards, Darrio Cade 35 with 2 TDs, and Graeme Goddard 15 and one TD.

Kodiaks defence was led by Brodie Thomas, with five solo tackles.

Graeme Goddard recorded four takedowns, and Stryker Roloff had three.

Next up, a trip to North Surrey on Sunday (April 21) at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Kodiaks football team claims second provincial championship

In 2018, the team went undefeated for the entire season, with an 11-0 record, finally defeating Victoria Spartans 17-7 in Coquitlam.

It was the Kodiaks’ third year as a team and their third trip to the provincials.

