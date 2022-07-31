VIDEO: Okanagan Sun down Langley Rams

When the Langley Rams and Okanagan Sun last met, it was for the 2021 Cullen Cup, a rain-soaked defensive battle at the McLeod Stadium that saw the Rams grind out a 7-4 win in the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) final.
On Saturday, on one of the hottest days of the year, the two rivals renewed hostilities at McLeod, with a different outcome.
Okanagan scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the defending national champion Rams 20-7 Saturday afternoon.
Rams drew first blood in when a couple of Sun penalties allowed the Rams to throw the ball deep and score the first and only touchdown of the first half, a 42-yard run by wide receiver Alex France .
The Sun were able to return a punt deep into the Rams red zone, but the Sun failed to get the ball into the end zone, forcing a field goal from backup place kicker Marcus Burden to score a chip shot field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.
Both clubs would have chances to score in the 2nd quarter, but flags were thrown on every big yard play keeping it 7-3 Rams at halftime.
The Sun offensive line bought their quarterback Dom Britton time find wide receiver Mike O’Shea with a deep ball to make it 10-7 in the third quarter.
In the 4th quarter the Sun would add another rushing touchdown and add a field goal to give them a 20-7 lead and the win giving the Sun a 2-0 start to the BCFC regular season.
Up next, Rams head to Chilliwack for a game against the Valley Huskers at Exhibition Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
