VIDEO: Okanagan Sun down Langley Rams

Rams’ wide receiver Alex France, seen here in action during a previous game, ran in the Langley team’s only touchdown during their Saturday, July 30 game against the Okanagan Sun. (Rams Facebook)

When the Langley Rams and Okanagan Sun last met, it was for the 2021 Cullen Cup, a rain-soaked defensive battle at the McLeod Stadium that saw the Rams grind out a 7-4 win in the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) final.

On Saturday, on one of the hottest days of the year, the two rivals renewed hostilities at McLeod, with a different outcome.

Okanagan scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the defending national champion Rams 20-7 Saturday afternoon.

Rams drew first blood in when a couple of Sun penalties allowed the Rams to throw the ball deep and score the first and only touchdown of the first half, a 42-yard run by wide receiver Alex France .

The Sun were able to return a punt deep into the Rams red zone, but the Sun failed to get the ball into the end zone, forcing a field goal from backup place kicker Marcus Burden to score a chip shot field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

Both clubs would have chances to score in the 2nd quarter, but flags were thrown on every big yard play keeping it 7-3 Rams at halftime.

The Sun offensive line bought their quarterback Dom Britton time find wide receiver Mike O’Shea with a deep ball to make it 10-7 in the third quarter.

In the 4th quarter the Sun would add another rushing touchdown and add a field goal to give them a 20-7 lead and the win giving the Sun a 2-0 start to the BCFC regular season.

Up next, Rams head to Chilliwack for a game against the Valley Huskers at Exhibition Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

