VIDEO: Olympians to attend Rivermen Teddy Bear toss

Team asks fans not to bring their own

Langley’s Olympic gold medal winners Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske will be signing autographs and watching the game as Langley Rivermen take on Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday Dec. 11 at George Creston arena.

It will also be Teddy Bear toss night, with a difference.

The team is asking fans not to bring their own bears as they will have some at the arena by donation. Funds raised by the event will go to support B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Once the Rivermen score their first goal of the game, fans can start tossing the bears.

Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

Proske and Roman won gold in the women’s eight rowing final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, holding off New Zealand in the home stretch of the race to take first by 0.91 of second.

Rivermen currently lead the Coastal division of the BCHL with 14 wins in 21 games.

So far this December, they have recorded one loss, a 4-1 defeat by Chilliwack Chiefs on Dec. 3, and one win, a Dec. 5 home ice victory at George Preston against Coquitlam Express.

Riley Wallack had the lone Langley marker against Chilliwack and forward Tyler Schleppe recorded his 150th BCHL regular season game.

Dylan Fader, Samuel May, Andrej Kovacevic and Wallack scored against Coquitlam. Jameson Kaine made 36 saves for his sixth win of the season.

It was Fader’s first career BCHL goal. He was also named first star of the game.

First career BCHL goal for Dylan Fader! ✅#RivNation pic.twitter.com/uUU0LdMxor — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) December 6, 2021

Rivermen are teaming up with the Langley Minor Hockey Association to help feed families and those in need for the holiday season.

A net has been set up inside the arena until Dec. 20 for non-perishable food donations.

