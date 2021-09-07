VIDEO: Ostapchuk shines as Vancouver Giants wrap training camp

Forward scored four goals to help win Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game

Team Quinn won the Legends Cup at the Langley-based Vancouver Giants 2021 Chevrolet Training Camp Monday, Sept. 6, at the Ladner Leisure Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk wrapped up the Vancouver Giants 2021 Chevrolet Training Camp for the Langley-based WHL team Monday morning at the Ladner Leisure Centre by scoring four times for Team Quinn at the annual Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game.

Ostapchuk scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Connor Horning and Kyle Bochek at 13:16 in the third period.

Team Quinn withstood a last minute surge by Team Howe, with Mazden Leslie scoring from Justin Lies and Matthew Edwards at 14:51 and Payton Mount scoring from Adam Hall and Ty Thorpe at 17:35.

As a result, Team Quinn snagged their first Legends Cup victory since 2017 in an 8-7 victory over Team Howe.

Vancouver Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk shows off the newly-won Legends Cup with Giants Senior Vice-President Dale Saip and his grandson Casey Dyck Monday, Sept. 6, at the Ladner Leisure Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ostapchuk described it as a “high intensity” game.

“It got a little hairy at the end, there,” he commented.

“I’ve played on Quinn for the past two years and I’ve lost, so I mean, it’s pretty fun to get the win,” Ostapchuk said.

It was also a boost to playing a game with an audience cheering them on, he added.

“It’s nice to see people coming out to support us,” Ostaphuck remarked.

“We haven’t had that for a long time.”

Four goals for @Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk in a dramatic 8-7 victory for Team Quinn at the 2021 Legends Cup! pic.twitter.com/bku8QYuQuc — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) September 6, 2021

Kyle Bochek added four assists for Quinn while Tanner Brown led Team Howe with two goals and an assist. Team Howe outshot Team Quinn 50-27.

The Cup and the 2021 Vancouver Giants Training Camp were open to the public, with staff and players following current provincial COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Team Howe and Team Quinn played for the Legends Cup at the Langley-based Vancouver Giants 2021 Chevrolet Training Camp Monday, Sept. 6, at the Ladner Leisure Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Masks were mandatory in all public spaces for all non on-ice participants, as was safe social distancing.

In July, Ostapchuk became the first ever Vancouver Giant to be drafted by the Ottawa Senators, selected in the second round (39th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

READ MORE: Giants drafted by NHL teams

Ostapchuk, 18, checks in at 6’3” and 198 lbs. and was originally selected by the G-Men with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.

Since then, the left-handed shooting forward has appeared in 72 career regular season games with the Giants where he’s recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points.

READ ALSO: Season tickets on sale for Vancouver Giants games

Giants pre-season starts with two games at their practice ice in Ladner (Sept. 15 and 22) and one in Maple Ridge (Sept. 24).

The G-Men’s first at-home game kicks things off at Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Friday, Oct. 8.

There are currently 34 games slated to unfold on the home ice at LEC between early October and early April.

LangleyVancouver Giants