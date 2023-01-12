VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s own Nick Meister showed tempered excitement as he walked off the ice Thursday night after his team pulled out an overtime victory in Game 1 at the B.C. Men’s Curling Championships.

Meister plays lead for Team Pierce, and they kicked off a week of competition in Chilliwack with close back-and-forth game against Team Montgomery, that ended with a 7-5 in the 11th end.

“We squeaked out a win first game,” Meister shared moments after the three-hour game concluded.

“It wasn’t our best game, but the other team played well. It’s the first game of the week, so it’s always tough just getting used to the conditions,” he elaborated. “But yeah, we pulled off a win, so that was nice.”

A championship winner, 27-year-old Meister plays and works out of Langley Curling Centre. When he’s not playing, he’s the arena’s ice maker.

He joined his current men’s team – based out of New Westminster, home ice for skip Brent Pierce – back in 2021. Also on the team are Jeff Richard, playing third, and Jared Kolomaya, playing second.

Asked for the highlight of Game 1, Meister replied “I guess the best part of the game was when we won.”

But he also referenced the third end when their competitors had four in the house. Team Pierce held hammer (last rock) and they came through, knocking three of Montgomery’s rocks out of play – ultimately only giving up one point to their opponents.

“So, we were able to stay in the game there,” Meister recalled, noting that moment could have changed the game dramatically.

Ahead of Game 2, Meister felt the team had a “better handle on the ice and the rocks, and yeah, we’re ready to go.”

Team Pierce played again Thursday morning, walking away with another victory – this time against Team Robillard, winning by a score of 10-5. They’re back on ice again tonight (Thursday), at 7 p.m. facing off against Team Gauthier.

Last year, Team Pierce won the 2022 BC Men’s Curling Championship, and represented British Columbia at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier.

The 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championship started Thursday, and continues through Sunday at the Chilliwack Curling Club. It’s being held consecutively with the 2023 Scotties – the women’s provincials.

The winning team at the men’s provincials will advance to the Brier, being held this year in London, Ont. in early March.

Each of the men’s provincials and Scotties games are being livestreamed by CurlBC. Click here for the YouTube link.

