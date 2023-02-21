Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Overtime win at home for Vancouver Giants

Team captain Ty Thorpe records 100th career point

Vancouver sent the local fans home happy with a victory in overtime Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, as Samuel Honzek scored a pair and captain Ty Thorpe netted the overtime winner in a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre.

Ethan Semeniuk scored the opening goal for the Giants at 13:04 into the game off a give and go with Connor Dale.

In the second period, Spokane’s Chase Bertholet tied the game on an odd-man rush 5:36 into the middle frame.

Giants forward Samuel Honzek netted his first of the game exactly 12 minutes later with a power play goal, with Ty Thorpe and Dylan Anderson assisting.

Spokane replied 1:23 later, when Ty Cheveldayoff hammered home a shot from the point.

Honzek shovelled in his second of the game with 0:19 left in the period to bring Vancouver back ahead by one with Thorpe, and Brenden Pentecost on the assist.

Samuel Honzek scored twice as the Vancouver Giants won a 4-3 OT win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Samuel Honzek scored twice as the Vancouver Giants won a 4-3 OT win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Spokane tied the game in the third when Mac Gross scored a shorthanded goal on a rush with 9:19 left

That sent the game into overtime, with Giants captain Ty Thorpe getting the winning goal on a breakaway 4:16 into the extra frame.

Jaden Lipinski and Mazden Leslie had the assist.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Spokane 3.

Vancouver players Honzek and Thorpe were named first and second stars of the game.

“It was a hard fought battle,” Thorpe said of his overtime goal.

“I just took it to the net and found a way to squeak it in. It was a great team effort.”

It was a milestone game for Thorpe, who scored his 100th career point as a Giant.

“Its pretty incredible,” Thorpe commented. “I couldn’t do it without my amazing teammates.”

Giants Ethan Semeniuk scored the opening goal against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, Feb. 20 at Langley Events centre. The team went on to win 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Up next, Giants host Prince George Cougars on Friday, Feb. 14 at the LEC. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Blades squeak out 2-1 win over Giants with minutes left

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

There’s a family of four red pandas at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, following the delivery of twin cubs – one girl, one boy – last June. Now they need names. (Screengrab Greater Vancouver Zoo)
Twin red panda cubs need names

The new Marshall Road Connector (shown here at Ross Road) remains closed for road repairs. The route opened Oct. 29, but has been closed since Nov. 10. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
No reopening date yet for Abbotsford road that closed 12 days after it opened

Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime win at home for Vancouver Giants

The invasive plant called water hyacinth, otherwise referenced as the “toothless crocodile” is a problem around much of the globe, including in Nepal, where California State University prof Anil Shrestha snapped these pictures. Thankfully, it’s not a problem here, yet. But it has potential with climate change. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Toothless crocodiles still bite