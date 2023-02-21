VIDEO: Overtime win at home for Vancouver Giants

Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver sent the local fans home happy with a victory in overtime Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, as Samuel Honzek scored a pair and captain Ty Thorpe netted the overtime winner in a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre.

Ethan Semeniuk scored the opening goal for the Giants at 13:04 into the game off a give and go with Connor Dale.

In the second period, Spokane’s Chase Bertholet tied the game on an odd-man rush 5:36 into the middle frame.

Giants forward Samuel Honzek netted his first of the game exactly 12 minutes later with a power play goal, with Ty Thorpe and Dylan Anderson assisting.

Spokane replied 1:23 later, when Ty Cheveldayoff hammered home a shot from the point.

Honzek shovelled in his second of the game with 0:19 left in the period to bring Vancouver back ahead by one with Thorpe, and Brenden Pentecost on the assist.

Samuel Honzek scored twice as the Vancouver Giants won a 4-3 OT win over the Spokane Chiefs before 4,214 at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Spokane tied the game in the third when Mac Gross scored a shorthanded goal on a rush with 9:19 left

That sent the game into overtime, with Giants captain Ty Thorpe getting the winning goal on a breakaway 4:16 into the extra frame.

Jaden Lipinski and Mazden Leslie had the assist.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Spokane 3.

Vancouver players Honzek and Thorpe were named first and second stars of the game.

“It was a hard fought battle,” Thorpe said of his overtime goal.

“I just took it to the net and found a way to squeak it in. It was a great team effort.”

It was a milestone game for Thorpe, who scored his 100th career point as a Giant.

“Its pretty incredible,” Thorpe commented. “I couldn’t do it without my amazing teammates.”

Up next, Giants host Prince George Cougars on Friday, Feb. 14 at the LEC. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Blades squeak out 2-1 win over Giants with minutes left

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals